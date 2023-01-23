Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Tori Gresham - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret



Runners-Up: Faith Bennett Russell - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre, Jonathan Betchtel - LOLA - Can Can Culinary Cabaret, Richard Peacock - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Fae Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret



Runners-Up: Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Juel D. Lane - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Elizabeth Posluns - CABARET - Reboot

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Beth Fleming - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players



Runners-Up: Jeffery Wallace II - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company, Brynne McKeen - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Judy Brooks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

Winner: SWAN LAKE - Pacific Northwest Ballet



Runners-Up: FULL TILT 2022 - Evoke Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret



Runners-Up: Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Aaron Lamb - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Jasmine Joshua - CABARET - Reboot

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Adam Othman - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Jamil Jude - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Faith Bennett Russell - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret



Runners-Up: THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Plyers, ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company, CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brenda S. Henson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Olivia Burlingame - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Gwyn Skone - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Andrew Smith - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Daniel Schreiner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: RJ Tancioco - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre, Aaron M. Davis Norman and Andrew Pang - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Bernard Kwiram - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan

Best Musical

Winner: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre, TITANISH - The Habit, SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Brittney Ogren - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Adam Rennie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Alexandria J Henderson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Harlequin Productions, Whitney Shafer - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Faith Young - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Nicholas Japaul Bernard - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Helen Roundhill - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman, Hillary Lucero - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre

Best Play

Winner: THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players



Runners-Up: CHOIR BOY - ACT Theatre, ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company, CLUE - Tacoma Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Sarah Kessler - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Dennis kuntz - IN THE HEIGHTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Carey Wong - AFTERWORDS - 5th Avenue Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jay Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Sandra Huezo-Menjiver - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company, Josh Valdez - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions, Brian Hsieh - BRUCE - Seattle Rep

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Matt Dela Cruz - FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory



Runners-Up: Daisy Nau - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Trina Mills - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Alexei Cifrese - CABERET - Reboot theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Cheryl Olson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: Rachel Permann - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre, Oliver Rowland-Jones - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Andrew Creech - PIPELINE - Langston Hughes

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company



Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Village KidStage, NEWSIES - Lakewood Institute of Theater, THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM--1963 - Seattle Children's Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Can Can Culinary Cabaret



Runners-Up: ManeStage Theatre Company, Driftwood, Harlequin Productions