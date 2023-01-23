Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Winner: Tori Gresham - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret
Runners-Up: Faith Bennett Russell - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre, Jonathan Betchtel - LOLA - Can Can Culinary Cabaret, Richard Peacock - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Fae Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret
Runners-Up: Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Juel D. Lane - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Elizabeth Posluns - CABARET - Reboot
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Beth Fleming - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players
Runners-Up: Jeffery Wallace II - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company, Brynne McKeen - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Judy Brooks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company
Best Dance Production
Winner: SWAN LAKE - Pacific Northwest Ballet
Runners-Up: FULL TILT 2022 - Evoke Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Winner: Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret
Runners-Up: Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Aaron Lamb - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Jasmine Joshua - CABARET - Reboot
Best Direction Of A Play
Winner: Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Adam Othman - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Jamil Jude - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Faith Bennett Russell - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater
Best Ensemble Performance
Winner: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret
Runners-Up: THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Plyers, ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company, CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Brenda S. Henson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Olivia Burlingame - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Gwyn Skone - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Andrew Smith - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Winner: Daniel Schreiner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: RJ Tancioco - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre, Aaron M. Davis Norman and Andrew Pang - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Bernard Kwiram - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan
Best Musical
Winner: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions
Best New Play Or Musical
Winner: ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre, TITANISH - The Habit, SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions
Best Performer In A Musical
Winner: Brittney Ogren - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Adam Rennie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Alexandria J Henderson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Harlequin Productions, Whitney Shafer - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Winner: Faith Young - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Nicholas Japaul Bernard - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Helen Roundhill - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman, Hillary Lucero - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre
Best Play
Winner: THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players
Runners-Up: CHOIR BOY - ACT Theatre, ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company, CLUE - Tacoma Little Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Sarah Kessler - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Dennis kuntz - IN THE HEIGHTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Carey Wong - AFTERWORDS - 5th Avenue Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Winner: Jay Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Sandra Huezo-Menjiver - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company, Josh Valdez - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions, Brian Hsieh - BRUCE - Seattle Rep
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Winner: Matt Dela Cruz - FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory
Runners-Up: Daisy Nau - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Trina Mills - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Alexei Cifrese - CABERET - Reboot theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Winner: Cheryl Olson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: Rachel Permann - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre, Oliver Rowland-Jones - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Andrew Creech - PIPELINE - Langston Hughes
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
Winner: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company
Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Village KidStage, NEWSIES - Lakewood Institute of Theater, THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM--1963 - Seattle Children's Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Winner: Can Can Culinary Cabaret
Runners-Up: ManeStage Theatre Company, Driftwood, Harlequin Productions