Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Regional Awards

Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards

The audience has voted and the winners have been announced!

Jan. 23, 2023  

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Tori Gresham - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Runners-Up: Faith Bennett Russell - A NIGHT WITH THE RUSSELLS - Taproot Theatre, Jonathan Betchtel - LOLA - Can Can Culinary Cabaret, Richard Peacock - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Fae Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Runners-Up: Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Juel D. Lane - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Elizabeth Posluns - CABARET - Reboot

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Beth Fleming - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Runners-Up: Jeffery Wallace II - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company, Brynne McKeen - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Judy Brooks - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company

Best Dance Production

Winner: SWAN LAKE - Pacific Northwest Ballet

Runners-Up: FULL TILT 2022 - Evoke Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Runners-Up: Brenda S. Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Aaron Lamb - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Jasmine Joshua - CABARET - Reboot

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Adam Othman - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Jamil Jude - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Faith Bennett Russell - PIPELINE - Seattle Public Theater

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Runners-Up: THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Plyers, ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company, CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Brenda S. Henson - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - A LIVE RADIO PLAY - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Olivia Burlingame - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Gwyn Skone - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Andrew Smith - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: Daniel Schreiner - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: RJ Tancioco - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre, Aaron M. Davis Norman and Andrew Pang - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Bernard Kwiram - THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Seattle Gilbert & Sullivan

Best Musical

Winner: THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - 5th Avenue Theatre, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre, TITANISH - The Habit, SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Brittney Ogren - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Adam Rennie - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Harlequin Productions, Alexandria J Henderson - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Harlequin Productions, Whitney Shafer - A CHORUS LINE - Tacoma Little Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Faith Young - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Nicholas Japaul Bernard - CHOIR BOY - 5th Avenue and ACT, Helen Roundhill - THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Intiman, Hillary Lucero - THE ORIGINALS - Olympia Little Theatre

Best Play

Winner: THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players

Runners-Up: CHOIR BOY - ACT Theatre, ROBIN HOOD - A COMEDY IN SHERWOOD FOREST - ManeStage Theatre Company, CLUE - Tacoma Little Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jay Henson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Sarah Kessler - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Dennis kuntz - IN THE HEIGHTS - Tacoma Musical Playhouse, Carey Wong - AFTERWORDS - 5th Avenue Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jay Henson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Sandra Huezo-Menjiver - CABARET - Reboot Theatre Company, Josh Valdez - SHE DEVIL OF THE CHINA SEAS - Pork Filled Productions, Brian Hsieh - BRUCE - Seattle Rep

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Matt Dela Cruz - FIRST DATE - SecondStory Repertory

Runners-Up: Daisy Nau - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - ManeStage Theatre Company, Trina Mills - MAMMA MIA! - Village Theatre, Alexei Cifrese - CABERET - Reboot theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Cheryl Olson - ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: Rachel Permann - SILENT SKY - Tacoma Little Theatre, Oliver Rowland-Jones - THE MOUSETRAP - Edmonds Driftwood Players, Andrew Creech - PIPELINE - Langston Hughes

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH TYA - ManeStage Theatre Company

Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Village KidStage, NEWSIES - Lakewood Institute of Theater, THE WATSONS GO TO BIRMINGHAM--1963 - Seattle Children's Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Can Can Culinary Cabaret

Runners-Up: ManeStage Theatre Company, Driftwood, Harlequin Productions



Related Stories
Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in Fe Photo
Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February
The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season Photo
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of August Wilson’s famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned.
Review: I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER at Seattle Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER at Seattle Repertory Theatre
Every so often a show comes along that moves you in such a way that you are changed. There are some characters that you wish were real and could be part of your life. There are stories that are so good that you don’t want them to end. I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER is that show, has those characters, and is that story.
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Seattles January Top Picks Photo
INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Seattle's January Top Picks
Seattle is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. This month's picks include Into the Woods, Thoreau at Home and more!

From This Author - BWW Awards


Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Minneapolis / St. Paul Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton AwardsWinners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
January 20, 2023

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
share