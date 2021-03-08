Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Resumes In-Person Events

Whidbey Island Center for the Arts is resuming in-person events in its redesigned performance and community spaces.

"During the past twelve months, we have remained committed to producing, presenting, and supporting artistic endeavors and cultural events," says WICA Executive Director Verna Everitt. "Following the March 2020 announcement that venues had to close, we began producing and curating online experiences for our community designed to keep us connected and engaged in the arts. We also implemented rigid cleaning protocols, redesigned our theater to allow for physical distancing, and installed a new HVAC system. We're now able to welcome artists and audiences back to our stage and the most important message I want to share with our community is 'we're ready when you are'."

UPCOMING EVENTS

Mar.10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

Jacob Lawrence, a social realist, documented the African American experience in several series devoted to Toussaint L'Ouverture, Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, life in Harlem, and the civil rights movement of the 1960s. He was one of the first nationally recognized African American artists. A lecture presented by art historian Rebecca Albiani.

Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Broadway's beloved classic comes to the big screen in its largest-ever production featuring great music and show-stopping dance numbers. A Broadway HD stage-to-screen (film) production.

Mar. 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Travel writer Sue Frause and improv artist Billy Tierney host a fun-filled evening of comedy and music featuring local celebs and a Best Mask Contest.

Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

The Whidbey Island Orchestra performs Mozart's joyful Milanese Quartets (K.155, 156, and 157) and Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., Apr. 3, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m., Apr. 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

Life-size puppets bring breathing, galloping, charging horses to thrilling life in this National Theatre Live stage-to-screen (film) production.

Apr. 17, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrated American singer and songwriter LeRoy Bell returns to Whidbey for a one-night-only engagement.

Learn more about upcoming events, our physically distanced seating and new HVAC system, and "What to Expect When You Arrive" at www.WICAonline.org.