WHIDBEY TELECOM SUMMER NIGHTS SERIES Returns to Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Once again, music will be heard along Camano Avenue in Langley with the start of the Whidbey Telecom Summer Nights Series at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA). A musical tradition born out of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series features community and concerts under the big tent as well as concerts and theatre on the WICA mainstage.

“Summer Nights began during the COVID shutdown to provide entertainment and good company,” says WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “That first night, with the sounds of a piano filling the air, bringing us all together, we knew the power of the arts could and would help us heal. And so, Summer Nights was born.”

Now in its fourth year, the Summer Night Series is a summer-long community celebration of the arts—iconic with its large white tent that takes up residence outside of Zech Hall through the warmer Pacific Northwest months. Happy Hour Under the Tent will begin on June 21, and will continue throughout August on every Friday and Saturday evening, 5:00-7:00 p.m. Happy Hours do not have a cover charge or a minimum purchase for attendees.

The Summer Night Series will officially start on July 5, with a Summer Kick-Off Party featuring Rubatano Marimba. Back by popular demand, this outdoor music event brought laughter, dancing, and community connection to the tent last year, and is sure to be another wonderful experience.

With summer just around the corner, be sure to check out all of the wonderful programming available at YOUR community arts center.

About Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Established through a grassroots effort to bring arts programming to the Whidbey Island community, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) opened its doors in 1996. As Island County's largest arts employer, WICA is a producing organization that brings local, national, and international experiences to its campus in Langley, Washington. WICA's mission is to enrich lives by creating powerful shared experiences in the arts and the organization centers its programming around five areas of concentration: music, theatre, art, dance, and humanities. WICA is also home to the Lasher Gallery, a community arts space that features professional and amateur artists throughout the year. To learn more about WICA, visit wicaonline.org.

