Video: Watch the Trailer for INTO THE WOODS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods is now playing through March 5, 2023.

Check out the trailer below!

With direction by Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry, the cast will feature a talented and dynamic group of Seattle-based theater artists who have been previously seen at The 5th: Mari Nelson (Afterwords; Urinetown) as Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother, Sarah Russell (The Wiz; Grease) as Cinderella, Eric Ankrim (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn) as The Baker, Cayman Ilika (Austen's Pride; Kiss Me, Kate) as The Baker's Wife, Shauynce Omar (The Wiz; The Pajama Game) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Trina Mills (The Wiz; A Chorus Line) as Florinda and cover for Baker's Wife, Shanelle Leonard (Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Lucinda and cover for Witch, Porscha Shaw (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as The Witch, Antonio Mitchell (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Rapunzel's Prince, Louis Hobson (Assassins; A Room With a View) as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, and Brian Lange (Urinetown) as The Steward and cover for The Baker.





Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts are Joshua Miller as Jack, Shermona Mitchell as Jack's Mother, Sarah Garcia as Little Red, and Miranda Antoinette as Rapunzel. The cast also includes Simone Alene (cover for Cinderella), Rebecca Cort (cover for Little Red, Florinda, Lucinda, and Rapunzel), Kate Jaeger (cover for Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother), CJ Lorentz (cover for Jack), Casey Raiha (cover for Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, Rapunzel's Prince, and The Steward), and Melyssa Stone (cover for Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother).



Tickets for Into the Woods are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. Into the Woods is also available as part of 2022/23 Season three show subscription packages.





For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season, and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.