Video: Watch the Trailer for INTO THE WOODS at The 5th Avenue Theatre

The cast features Mari Nelson, Sarah Russell, Eric Ankrim and more.

Feb. 21, 2023  

The 5th Avenue Theatre's production of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods is now playing through March 5, 2023.

Check out the trailer below!

With direction by Producing Artistic Director Bill Berry, the cast will feature a talented and dynamic group of Seattle-based theater artists who have been previously seen at The 5th: Mari Nelson (Afterwords; Urinetown) as Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother, Sarah Russell (The Wiz; Grease) as Cinderella, Eric Ankrim (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn) as The Baker, Cayman Ilika (Austen's Pride; Kiss Me, Kate) as The Baker's Wife, Shauynce Omar (The Wiz; The Pajama Game) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Trina Mills (The Wiz; A Chorus Line) as Florinda and cover for Baker's Wife, Shanelle Leonard (Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Lucinda and cover for Witch, Porscha Shaw (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as The Witch, Antonio Mitchell (The Wiz; Disney's Beauty and the Beast) as Rapunzel's Prince, Louis Hobson (Assassins; A Room With a View) as Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, and Brian Lange (Urinetown) as The Steward and cover for The Baker.


Making their 5th Avenue Theatre debuts are Joshua Miller as Jack, Shermona Mitchell as Jack's Mother, Sarah Garcia as Little Red, and Miranda Antoinette as Rapunzel. The cast also includes Simone Alene (cover for Cinderella), Rebecca Cort (cover for Little Red, Florinda, Lucinda, and Rapunzel), Kate Jaeger (cover for Narrator/Mysterious Man/Granny/Giant/Cinderella's Father/Cinderella's Mother), CJ Lorentz (cover for Jack), Casey Raiha (cover for Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf, Rapunzel's Prince, and The Steward), and Melyssa Stone (cover for Jack's Mother and Cinderella's Stepmother).

Tickets for Into the Woods are on sale now and can be purchased over the phone at 206-625-1900, online at www.5thavenue.org, or in person at the Box Office at 1308 5th Avenue in Downtown Seattle. Into the Woods is also available as part of 2022/23 Season three show subscription packages.


For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre, its season, and its programs, please visit www.5thavenue.org.




Review: INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
Review: INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre
INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre is loaded with surprises and modern flair. From floor to ceiling and head to toe, this production gives a new look to this timeless fairytale. With humor and heart leading the way, INTO THE WOODS provides a night of intricate storytelling. Whether it is your first or fiftieth time to see this Sondheim masterpiece, you will leave knowing that wishes do come true, and even when they don’t, you are not alone.What did our critic think of INTO THE WOODS at 5th Avenue Theatre?
DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Hold Final Tour Performances at Seattles Paramount Theatre in March Photo
DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Hold Final Tour Performances at Seattle's Paramount Theatre in March
Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount will welcome Dear Evan Hansen to the Paramount Theatre from March 7 – 12.
Dukesbay Productions Presents DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE Photo
Dukesbay Productions' Presents DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE
Dukesbay Productions presents Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde by Jeffrey Hatcher based on the novella Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson
Sound Theatre Presents 11TH & PINE, A Staged Reading Revisiting The Capitol Hill Occup Photo
Sound Theatre Presents 11TH & PINE, A Staged Reading Revisiting The Capitol Hill Occupied Protest
Sound Theatre's latest presentation hits close to home in 11TH & PINE, the working title of playwright Nikki Yeboah's incisive new play that takes us into the beating heart of Seattle's 2020 protests. In a uniquely community-engaged development process, interviews with 30 local community members form the backbone of a story about a group of strangers who came together to fight against the system in hopes of creating lasting change.

Thalia's Umbrella Presents the Northwest Premiere of THE STANDBY LEAR, by John W. LowellThalia's Umbrella Presents the Northwest Premiere of THE STANDBY LEAR, by John W. Lowell
February 17, 2023

Augie is the understudy for one of the most demanding roles in the theater, King Lear--and he may have to go on tonight. Anna, his wife, is ready to help him. But she has a secret (or two), and he has a problem...
Acclaimed Hit Play EVERY BRILLIANT THING Opens March 17Acclaimed Hit Play EVERY BRILLIANT THING Opens March 17
February 16, 2023

ACT Theatre's highly anticipated original production of the international sensation Every Brilliant Thing takes the stage this spring in the round of the Allen Theatre. The play, written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, is a heartwarming and hilarious look at the lengths we go to for those we love and has been playing to acclaim across the world, including a recent HBO special.  
