Vashon Center For The Arts Presents A Talk With Dan Friday

Vashon Center for the Arts presents a month-long group show of Native artists from or working in the Salish sea region in collaboration with Stonington Gallery (Seattle). In addition, presenting an Artist Talk in our Kay White Hall by Dan Friday Kwul Kwul Tw.

A SALISH SEA STORY by DAN FRIDAY KWUL KWUL TW

Artist talk by Dan Friday Kwul Kwul Tw (Lummi Nation)

WHEN: Sunday, November 6 at 4:00PM

HOW MUCH: $20 General, $18 VCA Member/Seniors (65+), Free for Youth (18-)

WHERE: Vashon Center for the Arts

Katherine L. White Hall

19600 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070

Dan Friday's "A Salish Sea Story" is a Pacific Northwest experience, where history and contemporary art intersect. Friday is a Native of the Lummi Nation and a lifelong resident of Washington State's Puget Sound region. Drawing from cultural themes and using modern processes, Friday's work is contemporary in format while maintaining basic Native American qualities. Dan has spent the past two decades working with artists such as Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, and Preston Singletary. Friday lives in Seattle, where he maintains an independent glass studio and his work can be found in collections around the world. He is also a contestant in season 3 of Netflix's glass blowing competition show "Blown Away", in which he finished in the top four. https://bit.ly/SalishSeaArt

INDIGENOUS ART OF THE SALISH SEA

Group show of paintings, prints, glasswork, baskets and jewelry by Salish Sea and Alaskan artists. The show exhibits the distinct and diverse styles and mediums of artists in this region. It is designed to illustrate the similarities and differences between our Salish Sea artists and Alaskan artists, both traditional and contemporary work, all inspired by their family roots. https://bit.ly/SalishSeaArt

WHEN: Gallery Show Opens: Friday, November 4, 2022

FIRST FRIDAY Reception, 5:00pm- 8:00pm

Gallery Show Runs: Nov 4 - 27, 2022

Regular Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Sunday • Noon-5:00 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Admission to the VCA Gallery is FREE-all are welcome