Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Vashon Center For The Arts Presents A Talk With Dan Friday

Learn more about the upcoming events here!

Seattle News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Vashon Center For The Arts Presents A Talk With Dan Friday

Vashon Center for the Arts presents a month-long group show of Native artists from or working in the Salish sea region in collaboration with Stonington Gallery (Seattle). In addition, presenting an Artist Talk in our Kay White Hall by Dan Friday Kwul Kwul Tw.

A SALISH SEA STORY by DAN FRIDAY KWUL KWUL TW

Artist talk by Dan Friday Kwul Kwul Tw (Lummi Nation)

WHEN: Sunday, November 6 at 4:00PM

HOW MUCH: $20 General, $18 VCA Member/Seniors (65+), Free for Youth (18-)

WHERE: Vashon Center for the Arts

Katherine L. White Hall

19600 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, WA 98070

Dan Friday's "A Salish Sea Story" is a Pacific Northwest experience, where history and contemporary art intersect. Friday is a Native of the Lummi Nation and a lifelong resident of Washington State's Puget Sound region. Drawing from cultural themes and using modern processes, Friday's work is contemporary in format while maintaining basic Native American qualities. Dan has spent the past two decades working with artists such as Dale Chihuly, Paul Marioni, and Preston Singletary. Friday lives in Seattle, where he maintains an independent glass studio and his work can be found in collections around the world. He is also a contestant in season 3 of Netflix's glass blowing competition show "Blown Away", in which he finished in the top four. https://bit.ly/SalishSeaArt

INDIGENOUS ART OF THE SALISH SEA

Group show of paintings, prints, glasswork, baskets and jewelry by Salish Sea and Alaskan artists. The show exhibits the distinct and diverse styles and mediums of artists in this region. It is designed to illustrate the similarities and differences between our Salish Sea artists and Alaskan artists, both traditional and contemporary work, all inspired by their family roots. https://bit.ly/SalishSeaArt

WHEN: Gallery Show Opens: Friday, November 4, 2022

FIRST FRIDAY Reception, 5:00pm- 8:00pm

Gallery Show Runs: Nov 4 - 27, 2022

Regular Gallery Hours: Wednesday-Sunday • Noon-5:00 p.m.

HOW MUCH: Admission to the VCA Gallery is FREE-all are welcome





More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL At Seattle RepCast Announced For MR. DICKENS AND HIS CAROL At Seattle Rep
October 18, 2022

Seattle Rep has announced the complete cast and creative team for the upcoming world-premiere holiday production, Mr. Dickens and His Carol to be directed by Braden Abraham, who recently announced that this will be his last production as the theater's Artistic Director.
Seattle Invites Music Lovers To Tune Into CLOUDBREAK, A New Festival Coming November 2022Seattle Invites Music Lovers To Tune Into CLOUDBREAK, A New Festival Coming November 2022
October 18, 2022

Seattle is embracing its multi-generation legacy as a live music destination with Cloudbreak, Seattle's ReviveLive Music Fest, a new festival running from Nov. 3-23, 2022.
Theatre33 Presents VENUS IN FUR By David IvesTheatre33 Presents VENUS IN FUR By David Ives
October 18, 2022

Theatre33 presents Venus in Fur, David Ives' 2012 Tony Award-nominated dark comedy about a director auditioning a mysterious actress for a stage adaptation of an erotic novel.
Photos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Tacoma Little TheatrePhotos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Tacoma Little Theatre
October 16, 2022

Just in time for Fall, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Holmes for the Holidays). This thrilling new version of the classic mystery will be directed by Melanie Gladstone. Check out photos of the production here.
Artistic Director Braden Abraham to Depart Seattle Rep for Writers Theatre in ChicagoArtistic Director Braden Abraham to Depart Seattle Rep for Writers Theatre in Chicago
October 13, 2022

After 20 years with the company, Artistic Director Braden Abraham will depart Seattle Rep this winter to join Writers Theatre in Chicago as their new Artistic Director. 