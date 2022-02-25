VIDEO: The People's Theatre Talk: CLASSical Music & Black Artists

For Black History Month, The People's Theatre Talk will be exploring how to compose the untold narrative of black classical musicians and what steps are needed in changing the system to open doors to more black classical music artists.

Guest include Dr. Carlene Brown, Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste (Black Violin), Demarre McGill (Seattle Symphony). The event is moderated by STG's Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Access Aaron Reader.

Based on STG's Vision as The People's Theatre, where all are welcomed and represented, The People's Theatre Talks is a discussion series focused on race and social justice within today's performing arts. These talks will bring experts in areas of theatre, music, dance, visual art and more to explore how the ways in which the community is being represented, misrepresented, absent, or changing on stages and in art mediums. Particular shows may be considered, but are not the focus of these timely events.

To learn more visit https://www.stgpresents.org/ece/season-engagement