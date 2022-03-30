Upcoming April Events Announced at Seattle Center

April has a variety of events to offer in venues across the Seattle Center campus with something for everyone to do. With the 60th anniversary of the World's Fair and the Ukraine A/NT Gallery show, there is no shortage of fun activities taking place at Seattle Center this month, and you don't want to miss out.

Chihuly Garden and Glass hosts Spring Bloom, a chance to learn about native Pacific Northwest plants during the Walk with the Gardener Tours, or watch a floral demonstration in the greenhouse all month long.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Vegas Golden Knights on April 1. Don't forget to grab some gear at the new Kraken store in the Armory that just opened up last month. FREE

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Riff Raff LIVE on KEXP April 1 at 12 p.m. FREE

Seattle Rep presents Ghosts opening April 1. In this arresting new translation, Henrik Ibsen's controversial drama resonates with startling contemporary power. Mrs. Alving welcomes home her beloved son Oswald after many years away. Rebuilding her life after the death of her unfaithful husband, she struggles to keep his debauchery hidden to protect his reputation for the sake of her son. But when Oswald begins a new romance, secrets of all kinds emerge, and Mrs. Alving must decide what course to take to truly be free.

McCaw Hall presents Shen Yun April 2-10. Shen Yun's unique artistic vision expands theatrical experience into a multi-dimensional, inspiring journey through one of humanity's greatest treasures - the five millennia of traditional Chinese culture. This epic production immerses you in stories reaching back to the distant past. You'll explore realms even beyond our visible world.

A/NT Artists Cooperative Gallery presents the Art for Ukraine! Show in support of Ukraine and the local Eastern European community with an opening reception on Saturday, April 2. The gallery will also host the STYLZ Show through April 29, showing the work of Ralph McClendon, whose work explores variations on a specific iconic theme.

Seattle Rep presents Teenage Dick through April 3. In this satirical retelling of Shakespeare's Richard III, one of the most famous disabled characters in literary history is reimagined as a 16-year-old outsider with all the teenage angst of high school. Bullied for his cerebral palsy, Richard plots his revenge as well as a glorious and ambitious plan to win senior class president. As he falls deeper into political turmoil, Richard is faced with an unexpected choice. Is it better to be loved or feared? Find out in this witty and lively production.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Dallas Stars on April 3. FREE

MoPOP presents Virtual Graphic Novel Club, a virtual club that meets on Tuesdays in April. April's theme is Studio Ghibli, with the Blue Club (ages 9-11) reading Kiki's Delivery Service by Hayao Miyazaki and Kiki's Delivery Service by Eiko Kadono, and the Red Club (ages 12-14) reading Howl's Moving Castle by Hayao Miyazaki and Howl's Moving Castle by Diana Wynne Jones on April 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Artists at the Center features pop-up performances of emerging artists on the Seattle Center grounds to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena's inaugural year. The in-person program hosts Puget Sound-based music, dance, theater, and multi-disciplinary performances through September 2022. The program presents Arami Walker on April 8 at 6 p.m. in the Theater Commons. FREE

Climate Pledge Arena presents Tyler, the Creator on April 8 at 7 p.m. CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 charts upon its release, and is the follow-up to Tyler, The Creator's 2019 Grammy-winning album IGOR, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, with eight of the album's songs also charting on the Billboard Hot 100. IGOR was also recognized in Best Album of the Year lists by Billboard, Complex, GQ, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone and more. In the same year, Tyler was named Wall Street Journal Magazine's Innovator of the Year and GQ Magazine's Man of the Year.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Calgary Flames on April 9. FREE

Festál continues with Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival April 8-10. Underscoring the deep friendship between Seattle and Japan as it honors the renewal of life with springtime cherry blossoms, booming Taiko drums, contemporary Japanese arts, sake tasting and a traditional tea ceremony. FREE

Seattle Opera presents Rediscovered Treasures: Helena Dix in Recital on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. live at Tagney Jones Hall in the Opera Center. Hailed as being "On the way to cult diva status in this repertoire" (Opera Magazine), acclaimed Australian soprano Helena Dix presents an evening of musical treasures of the bel canto era, accompanied by Seattle Opera's own David McDade at the piano.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including SASAMI LIVE on KEXP April 11 at 12 p.m. FREE

SIFF presents the Seattle International Film Festival 2022 April 14-24. Seek new cinema at the hybrid 48th Annual Seattle International Film Festival, presenting the best in international and independent films from around the globe with screenings at SIFF theaters, venues throughout the city and virtually.

Pacific Northwest Ballet presents Kent Stowell's Swan Lake April 15-24. PNB's triumphant return to the stage wouldn't be complete without Kent Stowell's Swan Lake. Every element of this production is carefully crafted to keep you on the edge of your seat, from the masterful choreography and stunning costumes to the undeniably iconic score. Most captivating of all? The story at the ballet's heart: a classic tale of good versus evil, temptation, tragedy, and love of the highest order.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the New Jersey Devils on April 16. FREE

Classical KING FM 98.1 broadcasts Unmute The Voices at 3 p.m. on April 16, on-air and online. The monthly virtual radio show celebrates the classical artistry of composers and performers from BIPOC communities. FREE

Seattle Rep presents Kilroys Club: (An Audio Guide for) Unsung Snails and Heroes by Julia Izumi April 16. Join Seattle Rep's play reading group for a monthly discussion.

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Father John Misty LIVE on KEXP April 16 at 1 p.m. FREE

Seattle Children's Theatre presents The Best Summer Ever! through April 17. Written and performed by nationally acclaimed storyteller, Kevin Kling, and featuring rousing sing-a-longs, The Best Summer Ever! joyfully explores the way childhood is measured by sights, sounds, feelings, and love.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Ottawa Senators on April 18. FREE

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Yard Act LIVE on KEXP April 18 at 12 p.m. FREE

McCaw Hall presents Alice Cooper with special guest Buckcherry on April 20. Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does. Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie, even in an era where CNN can present real- life shocking images.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Colorado Avalanche on April 20. FREE

Join in celebrating Seattle Center's 60th Anniversary beginning on April 21. Visit Seattle Center for what is "New, Now and Next" as we celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Seattle World's Fair including a series of family friendly events, contests, and a scavenger hunt for a chance to win once-in-lifetime Seattle Center experiences. FREE

Seattle Rep presents Selling Kabul opening April 22. Taroon once served as an interpreter for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. After the Americans have withdrawn, their promises of protection and safety are no longer there. He now spends his days in hiding from the growing presence of the Taliban as he anxiously awaits news from the hospital on the eve of his first child's birth. What are the consequences of taking sides during wartime?

International Children's Friendship Festival will be at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center on April 23 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The event is run by children, featuring performances by children. Various nationalities are represented through music, folk dancing and art while celebrating international friendship among children. For more information, visit www.icffseattle.org.

Artists at the Center features pop-up performances of emerging artists on the Seattle Center grounds to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena's inaugural year. The in-person program hosts Puget Sound-based music, dance, theater, and multi-disciplinary performances through September 2022. The program presents Totem Star on April 26 at 6 p.m. on the Fisher Pavilion Rooftop. FREE

Climate Pledge Arena presents J Balvin April 26 at 8 p.m. Multi-platinum recording artist, Latin GRAMMY winner, and reggaeton superstar, J Balvin announces his highly anticipated "José Tour 2022."

Seattle Shakespeare Company presents Much Ado About Nothing opening April 26. Shakespeare's comic combative couple, Beatrice and Benedick, join forces to restore a young girl's honor and don't know that falling in love may be part of the bargain.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the Los Angeles Kings on April 27. FREE

KEXP hosts on-air, in-studio performances this month (broadcast only) including Aeon Station LIVE on KEXP April 29 at 9:30 a.m. FREE

Seattle Opera presents Lawrence Brownlee in Concert April 29 at 7:30 p.m. live at McCaw Hall. After captivating audiences and critics all over the world, Lawrence Brownlee, one of the world's leading opera figures, returns to Seattle Opera, where he got his start as a Young Artist. Accompanied by pianist Shelby Rhoades, Brownlee has prepared a varied program of famous art song, arias, and spirituals.

Make Anchor Up at the Armory presented by WaFd Bank your pre-game destination for Seattle Kraken home games. If you aren't going to the game, stick around to watch the Kraken on the Armory's big screen against the San Jose Sharks on April 29. FREE

TeenTix & On the Boards presents Art Begets Art - Creative Writing Workshops, a collection of in-person workshops, hosted by TeenTix in collaboration with On the Boards. In each Art Begets Art mini-workshop you'll attend a performance at On the Boards, then produce a piece of creative writing in response to the performance. You'll get to discuss the performance with other art-loving teens, meet the artist after the show, and receive individual mentorship from a professional writer on your work. The next workshop starts April 30 from 11-1 p.m.

Artists at the Center features pop-up performances of emerging artists on the Seattle Center grounds to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena's inaugural year. The in-person program hosts Puget Sound-based music, dance, theater, and multi-disciplinary performances through September 2022. The program presents Alfonso Cervera Dance on April 30 at 6 p.m. in the Northwest Courtyard. FREE

Space Needle highlights The Loupe Lounge, Thursdays-Mondays this month. Orbit a while on the world's first and only revolving glass floor, perched 500 feet above the city, for a cocktail experience like nothing else around. Explore a new world of mixology, paired with PNW tasty bites.

In-person events at venues across the grounds may require attendee health measures such as masking and/or proof of vaccination or recent negative COVID test. So, be sure to check the presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety requirements. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206-684-7200.