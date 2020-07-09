Unexpected Productions Is Using Improv Skills To Combat Zoom Fatigue

Businesses are starting to struggle with Zoom fatigue. Unexpected Productions, which has been teaching improv skills team building classes for over 30 years has pivoted to assisting teams in creating productive, but entertaining meetings on Zoom, Google Hangouts and Microsoft's Teams.

"We are starting to work with several companies who are livening up their online meetings," explains, Ron Hippe, Unexpected Productions' Outreach Specialist.

"We can offer 15 minute Energy Boosting Meeting Openers where 2-3 pro improvisers take ideas from a team and turn them into hilarious morale boosting comedy. This can also include interactive and educational components as well. Or we can create a personalized 30-60 minute team building improv virtual workshops where a company team learns fun and simple improv techniques that improve connection, creativity, efficiency and communication all from the comfort of their laptop screens," said Hippe.

Companies like Amazon, BECU, T-Mobile and WE Communications have hired Unexpected Productions to create individualized workshops to help teams improve listening skills, presentation skills, fine tune collaboration or just raise morale.

They can customize our content based on each team's needs/goals. So if you are looking for icebreakers, getting to know you, improving communication skills, increased collaborative creativity and so, they can focus the workshop where need.

Consistently voted Best Live Comedy in Western Washington, Unexpected Productions is the heart of improv in the Puget Sound. Unexpected Productions (UP) created the improv scene in Seattle. For 37 years Unexpected Productions has focused on the art of storytelling in its work, taking suggestions from the audience, weaving them into stories. UP created what is now known worldwide as "the Seattle style" of improvisation, which combines short-form games based on the work of Keith Johnson, the long-form spontaneous storytelling based on the work of Del Close & the improv philosophy of Viola Spolin, which see the audience as a fellow player. UP has established a global reputation as leaders in improv & innovation.

Many corporations have hired Unexpected Productions to not only teach improv skills, but skills that can apply to everyday life; Active listening, verbal/non-verbal communication, creativity, acceptance of ideas, responding quicker in the moment, flexibility to change, problem-solving, and appropriate risk-taking. Multinational corporations based in Seattle, like Amazon, Microsoft, Boeing, and Starbucks have integrated Unexpected Productions' training into their daily operations. Local groups like the Space Needle, Virginia Mason and Group Health have also integrated Unexpected Productions' unique teachings.

Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You