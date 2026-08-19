UNCLE BASEMENT'S ATTIC OF HORRORS to Bring Halloween Variety Show to Seattle
Major Scales, Freddy King of Pants, Princess Charming and others join Scott Shoemaker at Theatre Off Jackson in Seattle.
Shoes and Pants Productions will bring Uncle Basement's Attic of Horrors! to Theatre Off Jackson in Seattle for four performances October 8-10, 2026.
The new Halloween variety show comes from the creators of Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas, the Ms. Pak-Man cabaret series and Scott Shoemaker's :Probed.
Hosted by Uncle Basement, the production will combine comedy, drag, burlesque, music and video in a Halloween-themed theatrical variety show. The evening promises "killer comedy, demonic dancing, spectral singing and vicious videos," along with candy and stripping.
The cast will feature Scott Shoemaker, Major Scales, Freddy King of Pants, Princess Charming, Faggedy Randy and P. No Noire.
Freddy Molitch and Scott Shoemaker write, direct and produce the show.
Uncle Basement's Attic of Horrors! is a co-production of Shoes and Pants Productions and Theatre Off Jackson.
Performance Schedule
- Thursday, October 8 at 8 p.m.
- Friday, October 9 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, October 10 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Performances will take place at Theatre Off Jackson, located at 409 7th Avenue S. in Seattle.
General admission tickets are $28, premium seating is $38 and VIP tickets are $55. Tickets are on sale now through the Shoes and Pants Productions website.
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