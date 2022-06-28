Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Twelfth Night Productions to Present RAGTIME THE MUSICAL at the Highline Performing Arts Center

This acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

Jun. 28, 2022 Â 

Twelfth Night Productions has announced its summer production - Ragtime the Musical, playing at the Highline Performing Arts Center.

Written by the award-winning composer/lyricist team of Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens (Once on This Island, Seussical and Lucky Stiff), noted playwright Terrence McNally, and based on E.L. Doctorow's distinguished novel, Ragtime is the winner of the 1998 Tony Awards for Best Score, Book and Orchestrations, and both the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical and Best Score.

Called by the International Herald Tribune "the best musical in twenty years," this acclaimed musical is filled with pageantry, emotion and hope, bursting onto the stage like no other musical.

August 12, 13, 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 pm and August 14 and 21 at 3 pm Highline Performing Arts Center, 401 S 152nd St, Burien, WA 98148. Tickets are $32 for adults and $28 for students and seniors.

Masks are required when not eating or drinking.



