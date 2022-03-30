Twelfth Night Productions Presents THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE



Twelfth Night Productions has announced the return of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, playing at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

This show is best for audience members ages 13 and above

The production will be performed at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center, April 22 - May 8th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sundays at 3:00.

Tickets are available online at twelftnightproductions.org or at the box office starting an hour before the show on performance days. Prices are $29 for adults and $26 for students & seniors.

For guests aged 12 and above, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours is required at the door. Masks are also required when not eating or drinking.