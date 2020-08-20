Tune In For The Bainbridge Pod ACCOMPLICE Beginning This September

BPA launches the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice, a free podcast featuring a regular series of different plays.

Meet your new friend in quarantine! Beginning this September, BPA launches the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice, a free podcast featuring a regular series of different plays starring your favorite local performers and directors.

With a planned release of one play or episode per week through fall and winter, the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice will deliver comedy, tragedy, music, and friends - everything you love about coming to a show at BPA, but with sweatpants and no line for the restroom!

First up, we'll head behind the scenes with Jesse Smith to learn about the making of his original musical. The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice premieres Friday, September 4 with selections from "Hands Up, Don't Shoot."

Next, join Mole, Rat, Toad, and Badger as they discover the joys of adventure and the importance of friendship in this charming original adaptation by Miranda Feldtman. Based on the timeless classic by Kenneth Grahame, The Wind in the Willows is directed by Jalyn Green and features Zandi Carlson, Nelson Spickard, Alicia Mendez, Matt Eldridge, Chelsea Padro, and Ali Budge. Episodes of The Wind in the Willows premiere Fridays, September 11 (Part 1) and September 18 (Part 2).

In the final September episode of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice, Frank Buxton's adaptation of The War of the Worlds puts the famous events of Orson Well's 1938 broadcast right in our own backyards. Tune in as Director Kate Meyers and a cast featuring Erik Van Beuzekom, John Ellis, Matt Longmire, Diane Walker, Pete Benson, Fred Saas, Kate Pippinger, Dolly Courtway, Bob Tull, Walt Brown, and Andrew Bendokas bring this classic H.G. Wells story to thrilling new life. The War of the Worlds premieres Friday, September 25.

Our Bainbridge Pod Accomplice theme music "Swing for Mike" is written and performed by Ranger and the "Re-Arrangers." Find out more about the band at www.RangerSwings.com.

Stream all four September episodes of the Bainbridge Pod Accomplice in your favorite podcast app or listen online at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org. The Bainbridge Pod Accomplice is presented free of charge though we welcome support at any level to ensure that the performing arts are part of the community's pandemic recovery plan. Episodes are rehearsed remotely and recorded in compliance with the state's Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the safe engagement of performers.

"Ultimately, we don't know what the coronavirus has in store for all of us this fall," says BPA Executive Director Dominique Cantwell. "So we're delighted to be able to plan for something you can count on. We hope you'll lend your voices and your ears to this exciting new venture. Whether we're six feet, six miles, or six continents apart, islanders can still find a way to be together and we're here to help: as your creative neighborhood accomplice for surviving these strange and trying times. We can do this. Together."

Find out more about BPA at www.bainbridgeperformingarts.org.

