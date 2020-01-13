Tickets On Sale Now For August Wilson's JITNEY At Seattle Rep

Tickets on sale now for Seattle Rep's Production of August Wilson's JITNEY, directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson



In the 1970s, when licensed cabs refused to service Pittsburgh's predominantly black Hill District, Jim Becker establishes a rideshare service to meet the needs of his community. Faced with the devastating news that the city is about to shut down their business, Becker and his cab drivers struggle to confront an uncertain future. An emotional family reunion, generational conflict, and workplace gossip set the stage for drama as each man fights to prevail in the face of adversity.

This production of Jitney--the eighth in Wilson's trailblazing cycle of plays--was originally produced at Manhattan Theatre Club, where it won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

Visit SeattleRep.org for more information.





