This Halloween Nebula Seattle Invites Audiences To GHOSTS OF NEBULA

From the creators of Café Nordo, Seattle's most unique and beloved immersive theatrical experience, “Ghosts of Nebula” elevates the traditional Halloween event to spine-tingling new heights.

Saturating the already spooky Georgetown Steam Plant are lighting installations by world-renowned artist Ben Zamora, bone-chilling sound design by Evan Mosher, costumes by House of Daggers – the bespoke fashion studio by Katrina Hess.

There will be performances by multiple Gregory Award winner Ray Tagavilla. “Ghosts of Nebula” will also feature Nordo's originating company member Opal Peachey, and favorites Christi Cruz, Ronnie Hill, and an ensemble of Seattle's most talented actors.

Guests wend through interactive performances and the haunted rooms of this historic location as they learn the history of the group of spiritualists who tried to access an alternate dimension called Nebula by harnessing the power of the plant in 1921.

“Ghosts of Nebula” is an immersive experience written by Terry Podgorski of Café Nordo and genre-playwright and 2021 Hedgebrook writer in residence Maggie Lee with additional writing and ephemera designed by Whitney Beltrán, award-winning writer and game designer of: “Bluebeard's Bride” and founder of the advocacy initiative Gaming as Other.

Tickets range from $40 - $80, with a very limited number of VIP tickets for $90-130. VIP tickets include a private one-on-one character experience, a special boozy dream concoction, and a keepsake.

