Theatre33 Presents VENUS IN FUR By David Ives

Theatre33 presents Venus in Fur, David Ives' 2012 Tony Award-nominated dark comedy about a director auditioning a mysterious actress for a stage adaptation of an erotic novel.

Directed by Marianna Chebotaryova, starring Anastasia Podlazova and Tyler Polumsky.

According to CSC, Venus in Fur...takes us behind the scenes of an audition, where a man and a woman blur the lines between fantasy and reality, seduction and power, love and sex. A crackling exploration of sexual control and desire, the play is captive to David Ives' famous combination of classic rigor and contemporary wit. Content suitable only for adults ages 18 and up.

Theatre33 is a bilingual non-proﬁt community teaching theater, the only independent theater in Bellevue. We provide a unique platform for transplanted immigrants and next generation Americans to retain and maintain a connection to history, literature, and language. We share our rich cultural heritage with the community. We serve as a cultural hub that unites diverse cultures and ages through the love of dramatic arts.

