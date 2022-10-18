Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre33 Presents VENUS IN FUR By David Ives

Directed by Marianna Chebotaryova, starring Anastasia Podlazova and Tyler Polumsky.

Seattle News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Theatre33 Presents VENUS IN FUR By David Ives

Theatre33 presents Venus in Fur, David Ives' 2012 Tony Award-nominated dark comedy about a director auditioning a mysterious actress for a stage adaptation of an erotic novel.

Directed by Marianna Chebotaryova, starring Anastasia Podlazova and Tyler Polumsky.

According to CSC, Venus in Fur...takes us behind the scenes of an audition, where a man and a woman blur the lines between fantasy and reality, seduction and power, love and sex. A crackling exploration of sexual control and desire, the play is captive to David Ives' famous combination of classic rigor and contemporary wit. Content suitable only for adults ages 18 and up.

Theatre33 is a bilingual non-proﬁt community teaching theater, the only independent theater in Bellevue. We provide a unique platform for transplanted immigrants and next generation Americans to retain and maintain a connection to history, literature, and language. We share our rich cultural heritage with the community. We serve as a cultural hub that unites diverse cultures and ages through the love of dramatic arts.

Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204022®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theatre33wa.org%2Fevents-1?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

FB Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/780641969875056/780641983208388/



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Tacoma Little TheatrePhotos: First Look at MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Tacoma Little Theatre
October 16, 2022

Just in time for Fall, Tacoma Little Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Holmes for the Holidays). This thrilling new version of the classic mystery will be directed by Melanie Gladstone. Check out photos of the production here.
Artistic Director Braden Abraham to Depart Seattle Rep for Writers Theatre in ChicagoArtistic Director Braden Abraham to Depart Seattle Rep for Writers Theatre in Chicago
October 13, 2022

After 20 years with the company, Artistic Director Braden Abraham will depart Seattle Rep this winter to join Writers Theatre in Chicago as their new Artistic Director. 
Diwali: Lights Of India Showcases Music, Dance And Martial Arts At Seattle CenterDiwali: Lights Of India Showcases Music, Dance And Martial Arts At Seattle Center
October 13, 2022

​​​​​​​Seattle Center Festál continues with Diwali: Lights of India, Saturday, Oct. 22, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall. The festival, organized by Northwest Share, is free and open to the public. 
Village Theatre Renames its First Stage Theatre 'Hunt Family Theatre'Village Theatre Renames its First Stage Theatre 'Hunt Family Theatre'
October 12, 2022

Village Theatre has announced that it has renamed its Issaquah-based, First Stage Theatre, the original theatre, in honor of its long-time executive producer Robb Hunt, who retired this past June 2022 after 43 years of leadership.
Radial Theater Project Presents MY BODY NO CHOICE: A Free Reading, October 24Radial Theater Project Presents MY BODY NO CHOICE: A Free Reading, October 24
October 10, 2022

Radial Theater Project will present a free reading of My Body No Choice, a collection of eight new monologues by eight American playwrights, on Monday October 24 at 18th & Union in Seattle’s Central District.