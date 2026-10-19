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The Who's TOMMY Tickets Go On Sale at Seattle's Paramount Theatre

Performances will take place March 16 – 21, 2027.

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The Who's TOMMY Tickets Go On Sale at Seattle's Paramount Theatre

Tickets for The Who's TOMMY will go on sale October 20 for its engagement at Seattle's Paramount Theatre from March 16 – 21, 2027 as part of the Broadway at The Paramount 2026-2027 season.

In 1969, The Who created a rock opera that changed the course of music history. Now, it returns in a dazzling all-new production that feels more relevant than ever.

Myth and spectacle combine in this fresh reinvention featuring the unforgettable anthems “I'm Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation,” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, young Tommy Walker is lost in his own universe, endlessly staring into the mirror. His extraordinary talent for pinball propels him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

This production brings a bold new take on one of the most iconic works in rock history — a story of awakening and the search for connection in a fractured world.

Three decades after the groundbreaking musical first premiered on Broadway, original creators Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff reunite to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today's audiences.

The creative team includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, music supervisor and arranger Ron Melrose, scenic designer David Korins, projection designer Peter Nigrini, Costume Designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Amanda Zieve, and sound designer Gareth Owen.

Nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival, the 2023 production also won 9 Joseph Jefferson “Jeff” Awards, including Best Production and Best Director.

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