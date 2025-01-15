The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s Chamber Music Series Perform Love-Inspired Program in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s 2024-2025 Chamber Music Series will continue with the VSO Chamber Ensemble: The Love of Music performance on February 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. Held at First Presbyterian Church, this performance will feature mezzo-soprano, Sarah Maines and VSO musicians, Rachel Rencher, flute, Jonah Thomas, cello, Igor Shakhman, clarinet and Michael Liu, piano.

Presented by Oregon Public Broadcasting, this love-filled program includes one of John Rutter’s most popular masterworks for flute and piano, Suite Antique. Flute enthusiasts will also enjoy the elegance of Camille Saint-Saëns’ Romance Op. 37 performed by VSO principal flutist Rachel Rencher. Rencher will be joined by principal clarinetist Igor Shakhman for Saint-Saëns’ Tarantelle Op. 6 for flute and clarinet. The first half of the program further delights with masterworks for cello and piano including David Popper’s Hungarian Rhapsody Op. 68 and the beloved Figaro from Rossini’s Barber of Seville by Castelnuovo-Tedesco performed by VSO cellist Jonah Thomas and pianist Michael Liu.

Adding to the excitement, mezzo-soprano Sarah Maines will join the ensemble with her breathtaking voice for W.A. Mozart’s powerful “Parto, Parto” for mezzo-soprano, clarinet, and piano from La Clemenza di Tito, originally commissioned for Leopold II’s coronation as king of Bohemia in 1791.

The VSO Chamber Ensemble’s February performance also features iconic hits like Lorenz Hart-Richard Rodgers’ “My Funny Valentine,” George and Ira Gershwin’s “Love is Here to Stay,” James Taylor’s “Here Comes the Sun,” and Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love,” among others. From timeless classics to delightful pops, this concert has something for everyone and promises to be a night full of joy and love.

Comments