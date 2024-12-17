The Seattle Men’s Chorus Will Live Stream HO HO HO Holiday Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Seattle Men’s Chorus is gearing up for its last and almost sold-out holiday show performance at 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 21. The Chorus’ 45th annual holiday show, Ho Ho Ho: Seattle Men’s Chorus Holiday Show, is a blend of tradition and innovation, featuring festive classics, Christmas comedy, and an array of dancing Santas.

For those who were not able to get tickets to attend the final in-person performance, they can see the show from the comfort of their own home by purchasing a live streaming pass.

Passes for the network-quality livestream are $25 for individuals and $50 for groups, with the link sent via email following purchase (links allow for watching on one device only at a time, whether for an individual or group). Streaming passes allow for unlimited viewings per device between 2 p.m. (PST) on Dec. 21 through 11:59 p.m. (PST) on Jan. 4, 2025.

This year’s fun-filled concert features songs including “Pink Christmas,” “Joy to the World,” “Santa’s My Boyfriend” and a new holiday version of “Holding Out for a Hero.”

“Our holiday concert is a celebration of joy, inclusivity, and the vibrant spirit of the season which breaks down stereotypes and binds us together in powerful ways,” said Seattle Men’s Chorus Executive Director Craig Coogan. “It’s the most fun you’ll have this holiday.”

About Seattle Men’s Chorus – Seattle Women’s Chorus

The internationally renowned Seattle Men’s Chorus (founded in 1979) and Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQIA-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest’s most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle’s most prestigious venues. Audiences from around Puget Sound and worldwide hear the chorus' music live and on their video channels. Collectively, there are more than 450 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men’s Chorus and Seattle Women’s Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQIA+ community and offer both outreach events and main-stage concert performances annually.

