The Gallery At The Paramount Presents Nepantla Cultural Arts

The exhibition is on view through August 2024.

Seattle Theatre Group will introduce The Gallery, its new, revamped exhibition space in the bar at the Paramount Theatre that will spotlight artists and galleries making positive change in the Seattle community. The inaugural exhibition is proudly curated by Nepantla Cultural Arts, featuring locally based Latinx and Chicanx artists, and will be on view through August 2024, with a free opening reception on Thursday, May 18 from 7:00 - 10:00 PM. Audience members attending all performances and events at the Paramount will have an opportunity to view the collection as part of their visit to the venue.

The Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery is headquartered on the border of West Seattle and White Center and serves as the Latinx/Chicanx arts hub of Seattle. It hosts monthly art exhibitions focused on marginalized communities and communities of color and is a community space for events including arts-related lectures and workshops, open mics, and community forums. Nepantla is a Nahuatl (Aztec language) term which describes being in the middle or the space in the middle. The term was popularized by Chicana writer/scholar Gloria Anzaldua and most often references endangered communities, cultures, or genders that, due to colonialism/marginalization or historical trauma, engage in resistance strategies of survival. Nepantla becomes an alternative space in which to live, heal, function, and create.

The artists featured in The Gallery's inaugural exhibition are:

Cecilia Alvarez

Jake Prendez

Jose Rodriguez III

Gerardo Peña

Raquel García Martínez

Rolando Avila

Teresa Martinez

Víctor Meléndez

When: Opening Reception, Thursday, May 18, 2023, 7:00 - 10:00 Pm

Exhibition on view through August 2024.

Where: The Paramount Theatre Lobby

911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle.

Click here to RSVP to the opening reception. All community members are welcome.

This is a free, all ages event.



