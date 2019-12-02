The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Seattle

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Seattle here!

The beloved Robin Williams movie is coming to the stage, and you can be the first to see it at The 5th Avenue Theatre. Get tickets for $35.

It's not the holidays without the tale of Scrooge, so get tickets to see this Charles Dickens classic at A Contemporary Theatre for $20.

This Cole Porter classic is coming to the Village Theatre, and you can see it in Issaquah and Everett for only $25.

Get ready to learn all about Sister Rosetta Tharpe, i.e. the "Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll," in this rousing new musical at Seattle Rep. Get tickets for only $5!





