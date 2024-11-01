The 5th Avenue Theatre Announces Premera Blue Cross Partnership

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 5th Avenue Theatre is pleased to announce Premera Blue Cross as its inaugural Accessible Performances Partner. The partnership, specifically designed to make a profound audience impact, is rooted in a shared commitment to making the arts more inclusive and equitable. Premera's support will significantly enhance The 5th's accessible performances programming, ensuring that all community members can enjoy world-class musical theater, including those with accessibility needs.

Premera's presenting partnership will sustain The 5th's accessible performances series, which includes ASL interpretation, audio description, open-captioning, and sensory-inclusive performances. Strengthening The 5th Avenue Theatre's sensory-inclusive performances provides a welcoming environment for individuals with autism, neurodivergence, sensory needs, or other disabilities. Together the organizations will continue to break down barriers to the arts and bring more equitable access to the theater.

“At Premera, we believe in the power of the arts to spark joy, bring people together, and create lasting connections,” said Eric Trott, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Premera Blue Cross and former board member at The 5th. “As part of our commitment to health equity, we're honored to support The 5th as they work to expand accessibility – ensuring that the magic of the theater is an experience everyone in our community can enjoy.”

Additionally, this purpose-driven partnership includes support for The 5th's Tactile Displays. The accessibility feature will provide touchable theater objects and information for all audience members, with the intention to increase access for people who are blind, deafblind, have low vision, or learn through touch. Guests can feel the shapes, lines, and textures of selected design elements, such as costumes, wigs, props, and set pieces, ultimately enriching the theater-going experience with immersive access.

"We are thrilled to elevate our relationship with Premera Blue Cross further to expand arts access for all," said Bill Berry, Executive Director of The 5th Avenue Theatre. "Premera's commitment to health equity aligns fully with our mission to ensure that all patrons can experience the joy of musical theater, making the collaboration a compelling partnership."

For more information about The 5th Avenue Theatre's Accessible Performances Presented by Premera Blue Cross visit https://www.5thavenue.org/plan/accessibility or call 206.625.1900.

About Premera Blue Cross:

Premera Blue Cross, a not-for-profit, independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association based in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., is a leading health plan in the Pacific Northwest, providing comprehensive health benefits and tailored services to more than 2.75 million people, from individuals to Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit www.premera.com.

About The 5th Avenue Theatre:

The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love—giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create with immense talent and bigger-than-life productions. As a nonprofit theater company and our region's largest performing arts employer, we spread the joy of great musicals with people of all ages across our region and state. We reach 30,000 young people each year through our nationally acclaimed education and engagement programs. Programs designed to develop new musicals ensure that the next generation of great musicals will be there to tell the stories that captivate tomorrow's audiences. On the national stage, we are a leading voice for the power of this art form to lift the human spirit.

