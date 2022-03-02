Teen Musicians Star in 21st Annual Concert at Moore Theatre

Before Benicio Bryant competed on "America's Got Talent"'; before Macklemore was "poppin' tags" or J'Nai Bridges was gracing the Metropolitan Opera stage, these artists were youth participants in More Music @ The Moore. Now in its 21st year, this dynamic performance from Seattle Theatre Group returns with exceptional teen musicians from diverse musical styles.

As part of the program, artists receive the opportunity to learn through group collaborations, and by working directly with industry professionals such as Mike Elizondo, a GRAMMY-winning producer, songwriter, and musician who has worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Carrie Underwood, and Lin-Manuel Miranda on Hamilton and Encanto.

"I am beyond thrilled to step in as Music Director for this year's More Music @ The Moore," Elizondo said. "I was fortunate to have had some great mentors as a young musician, and I hope to pass on advice and encouragement to this year's participants. The closing concert will be a celebration of their hard work and dedication, and I can't wait to help put it together."

Historically, the culminating performance has mixed up styles onstage that have run the gamut from Japanese taiko to Jamaican reggae, American bluegrass, Tibetan opera, and Zimbabwean Marimba-just to name a few.

"More Music @ The Moore celebrates the rich talent of top young artists in our community, and provides these musicians, regardless of what style they play, the opportunity to make music together," said Sarah Strasbaugh, Lead Producer representing STG's Education & Community Engagement Department.

More Music @ The Moore impact from 2002- 2020:

·35,000 Audience Members

·600 Young Musician Participants

·260+ Songs

·115 Mentors

·55+ Genres/cultural styles

·8 Music Directors

·As part of Moore Music @ The Moore, young artists have collaborated and performed with The Roots, Robert Glasper, Sheila E., Elvis Costello, Melissa Etheridge, Mike McCready, Jon Batiste and Stay Human, Meshell Ndegeocello, Michael Shrieve, Alan White, Maya Rudolph (Princess), and more.

2022 Artists:

Aurora Avenue

Aurora Ave. formed only a few months into the pandemic, honing their bright indie-rock pop songs in backyards and under carports. A culmination of the diverse music tastes of its members, Aurora Avenue blends their influences seamlessly into a sprawling, unique sound. Aurora Ave. is heading into 2022 strong as alumni of MoPop's SOUNDOFF 2021, playing as finalists in the Shorelake Battle of the Bands, and releasing their debut album "Aurora Avenue" at the end of 2021.

The Geoducks

Seattle natives, Hank Sebring (14), Henry Wine (14) and Diego Sotelo (15) began playing music as soon as they could pick up instruments. Now teenagers, Hank is first a classical violinist, Henry a jazz pianist, and Diego a jazz clarinetist. Together they are The Geoducks. The trio deliver a lively set of original and traditional tunes, drawing crowds at music festivals and events around the Pacific Northwest. The Geoducks have played to foot-stomping audiences at farmer's markets and on stages at The Northwest Folklife Festival, The Old Schoolhouse Brewery and Sixknot Ciderhouse (both in Winthrop). They have opened for Pete's Posse and Mud Junket.

Osvaldo Ribas

Osvaldo Ribas, 15, has played violin for eleven years, but has been captivated by guitar for longer than he can remember. In 6th grade, he discovered Andrew Foy's fingerstyle arrangement of "Despacito." Since then, he focused on fingerstyle guitar and discovered more artists like Sungha Jung, Luca Stricagnoli and Marcin Patrzalek. Osvaldo continues to learn and expand his musical interests. Currently he's learning to play Flamenco and his favorite music to listen to is Reggaeton.

Priyal Sahai

Priyal Sahai is a 17-year-old senior in high school, dancing queen, and singer-songwriter. Her music is centered around storytelling, with the goal of impacting just one person with each song. Priyal dabbles in piano, though she's primarily a jazz singer and has a diploma in Hindustani Classical Music. Priyal is thrilled that she will be attending NYU Tisch in the fall of 2022 as a musical theater double-major with political science! She was last seen at the Moore in DANCE This 2015 and 2019. She was also honored to be an STG Young Ambassador from 2019-2021. Outside of singing, songwriting, and piano, Priyal choreographs, acts and is making her directorial debut this year with Interlake High School's Taste of Broadway! She hopes her music makes you feel something.

Samara Reign

Vocalist Samara Reign is 18-years-old, yet she has been singing since the young age of 4. She began singing in public with her church choir at 11. Starting at 13, she began working with Teen Summer Musical. Samara continues to sing with her church and sings regularly at events around the area. She is currently working on making her own music and aims to continue sharing her art with the local community and beyond!

Shemar

Shemar is artist/stage performer. He was first brought onstage in school plays and musicals. He went on to be a part of the Teen Summer Musical in "Snow White and the Seven," "Peter Pan," "The Wiz," and "Cinderella." In his freshman year of high school at Garfield High School, he was introduced to a recording arts course that gave him his first experience with recording vocals and mixing a track. He took these skills with him to Franklin High where he graduated and was able to attract the attention of local artist Mike Davis. Shemar would be the first person he'd look to for opening acts and would eventually be the first one to give him a paid rap gig. After receiving a home studio setup for Christmas in 2017, he would go on to release his first EP, "Suddenly Shemar." Shemar was also part of STG's inaugural ELEVATE program.

For more information about COVID-19 health and safety information at the performance, go to stgpresents.org.