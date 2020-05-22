Tacoma Little Theatre Launches Online Summer Learning

Tacoma Little Theatre has announced its selection of Summer Camp classes now available for enrollment. To make sure that students and staff are safe, and have an opportunity to experience the Performing Arts, TLT has moved to a Virtual Camp model.

Students will be able to sign up for different classes during the day for a week-long experience. Information is provided below, along with schedules and tuition costs. Some financial aid is available.

To enroll visit https://www.tacomalittletheatre.com/current-classes. For questions please call 253.272.2281 or email education@tacomalittletheatre.com.

WEEK #1 JUNE 22-JUNE 26

THE RAINBOW FISH (GRADES 1-8)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

Performance: Friday, June 26th at 7:00PM

Tuition: $150.00

Instructed by: Alisyn Christensen

Join TLT's kick-off to virtual summer camp 2020! We are starting this summer off with the wonderful story of The Rainbow Fish. With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean. But when Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it's far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.



HOW TO CREATE A ROUNDED CHARACTER (GRADES 1-8)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 11:10AM-12:10PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Deanna Martinez

In How to Create a Rounded Character, students will use a variety of acting techniques to move a character from two-dimensional, static, or campy, into one who is multi-dimensional, dynamic, and complex. Bringing this type of Truth to acting is valuable in auditions and performance. The course will utilize monologues and scenes for content, and will teach acting skills from Uta Hagen, Meisner, as well as social-emotional thinking from Leah Kuypers.

BOXES (GRADES 6-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 1:00PM-2:00PM

Performance: Friday June, 26th at 7:00PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Courtney Rainer

Imagine a world where every teen comes of age by receiving an empty box.

Jack is curious when he receives his box as a birthday present. His confusion about the cubed oddity quickly turns to concern when his family, friends, and teachers begin filling his box with their expectations for him. The heavier Jack's box gets, the more burdened he feels by it - and the more Jack considers following his friend Chris's lead and throwing his box away. Before Jack casts away his own ambitions to relieve him from the stress of needing to please others, a strong supporting cast of friends helps Jack sort through what matters most and what's worth holding onto.



DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 3:20PM-4:20PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Melanie Gladstone

Join Melanie for this journey into Lion King! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from Lion King. This class is open to all ages, so if you are a kid or just young at heart and wanting to dance a little this summer, come join us!



HIGH SCHOOL PLAYWRITING



A CLUB TLT PROGRAM (GRADES 9-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 4:30PM-5:30PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Cassie Jo Fastabend

Club TLT's playwriting class will do a deep dive into the components of script, character arch, and dialogue. Students will work together to create scenes, collaborate on each other's work, and co-write a script to perform. A main focus of this class will be to answer the questions: how can we write stories that feel and sound like us? How can we help our audience, actors and directors resonate with our writing? This will be a connected, fun, and engaging way to exercise our creative muscles and work on writing skill, which will ultimately make students more well-rounded theater artists!



WEEK #2 JUNE 29-JULY 3

SNOW WHITE LITE (GRADES 1-8)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

Performance: Friday, July 3rd at 7:00PM

Tuition: $150.00

Instructed by: Courtney Rainer

In our second production this summer join Snow White and her FIVE dwarves! Since they don't need help with cooking and cleaning, they hand Snow White a plunger and put her to work! When the Queen, cleverly disguised in Groucho glasses, tries to finish Snow White off with a poisoned apple, the girl is saved by the quick response from Prince Heimlich.



ANYONE CAN SING (GRADES 1-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 11:10AM-12:10PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Rico Lastrapes

Join Rico for this class about learning how to get comfortable with your voice!



IMPROV (GRADES 6-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 1:00PM-2:00PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Dylan Twiner

Join us for some wonderful improv activities with Dylan. He will focus on thinking on ones feet, being a willing scene partner, and most important always saying YES!



DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 3:20PM-4:20PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Melanie Gladstone

Join Melanie for this journey into The Little Mermaid! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from The Little Mermaid. This class is open to all ages, so if you are a kid or just young at heart and wanting to dance a little this summer, come join us!



HOW TO CREATE A ROUNDED CHARACTER (GRADES 9-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 4:30PM-5:30PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Deanna Martinez

In How to Create a Rounded Character, students will use a variety of acting techniques to move a character from two-dimensional, static, or campy, into one who is multi-dimensional, dynamic, and complex. Bringing this type of Truth to acting is valuable in auditions and performance. The course will utilize monologues and scenes for content, and will teach acting skills from Uta Hagen, Meisner, as well as social-emotional thinking from Leah Kuypers.

WEEK #3 JULY 6-JULY 10

BELLE AND THAT BEAST GUY (GRADES 1-8)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

Performance: Friday, July 10th AT 7:00PM

Tuition: $150.00

Instructed by: Deanna Martinez

A bit like the classic story, "that Beast guy" was once a handsome prince - before being cursed by an old woman for being such a poor student! The hairy dude and his servants, now cursed as common household items, become cut off from the world. That is, until Belle, fleeing the advances of pompous Gastoff, finds a castle and a Beast in need! As Gastoff and his sniveling pals set out after Belle, Beast warms to the kindhearted Belle, who teaches him to read and write. When Gastoff arrives, he finds that Belle is no captive of Beast, but rather captivated by his newfound literacy!

COMEDY CLASS (GRADES 1-8)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 11:10AM-12:10PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Dylan Twiner

Join us for this hilarious class. Trying to find how to be the funny character all the time, or be quicker on your feet with your humor. Take this class to build up your comedic confidence.



WHY SING? (GRADES 6-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 1:00PM-2:00PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Rico Lastrapes

Join Rico in this course to review your audition song just like you would a monologue.



DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 3:20PM-4:20PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Cassie Jo Fastabend

Join Cassie Jo for this journey into Freaky Friday! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from Freaky Friday. This class is open to all ages, since this is a show about changing places after all! Come let your inner teen, or figure out how to be a grown up!



IT'S ALL GREEK TO ME! (GRADES 9-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 4:30PM-5:30PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Courtney Rainer

Join us for this exploration into the classic Greek plays. Learn about the early traditions and styles that have been carried on into modern day theatre. Get a leg up on our future college peers with this advanced class.

WEEK #4 JULY 13-JULY 17

A BRIEF HISTORY OF THE ANCIENT OLYMPIC GAMES (GRADES 1-8)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 10:00AM-11:00AM AND 2:10PM-3:10PM

Performance: Friday, July 17th AT 7:00PM

Tuition: $150.00

Instructed by: Alisyn Christensen

Come learn about the start of the Olympics in this light-hearted play. Journey with Heraclues, a Priest of Apollo, a Spartan warrior and so many more characters who maybe, aided in the creation of the Olympics!



SCRIPT WRITING (GRADES 1-8)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 11:10AM-12:10PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Dylan Twiner

Come learn how to create your own production, work with other students to flush out and create an exciting scene for everyone.



COMPLAINT DEPARTMENT AND LEMONADE (GRADES 6-12)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 1:00PM-2:00PM

Performance: Friday, July 17th AT 7:00PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Courtney Rainer

The virtual complaint department takes on some hysterical grievances - everything from Oreo icing to kleptomania and from songs stuck in the head to the price of cheese and on and on and on. It seems people will whine about anything! Could there be a glimmer of hope for anyone in charge of a complaint department?

DISNEY DANCE CLASS (ALL AGES)



Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 3:20PM-4:20PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Melanie Gladstone

Join Melanie for this journey into Lion King! Since we can't do our summer camp show this year we wanted to still bring you a little piece of it! We will learn choreography to at least one song from Lion King. This will be a different song from the first Lion King Dance Class. This class is open to all ages, so if you are a kid or just young at heart and wanting to dance a little this summer, come join us!



A STUDY IN SHAKESPEARE



A CLUB TLT PROGRAM (GRADES 9-12)

Rehearsals: Monday-Friday 4:30PM-5:30PM

Tuition: $100.00

Instructed by: Cassie Jo Fastabend

Join Cassie in this in-depth exploration into the challenging language of Shakespeare. Students will learn how to analyze the text to become more confident Shakespearean Actors!

