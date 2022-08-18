Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tacoma Arts Live To Present LIVE AT 5! SALSA at Theater Square

Seattle-based salsa band Eléré will supply the soundtrack for the evening with their fusion of Salsa and Latin Jazz.

Aug. 18, 2022  

Vamos a bailar! Tacoma Arts Live will present a free community gathering, Live at 5! Salsa on the Square, an outdoor evening party that offers a variety of Latin American-inspired music, dance, and food. The fun begins on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Theater Square (on Broadway between 9th and 11th in downtown Tacoma).

Seattle-based salsa band Eléré will supply the soundtrack for the evening with their fusion of Salsa and Latin Jazz. The eight-piece band performs both classics of the genres and original compositions and arrangements, showcasing an impressive repertoire. Dance performances and salsa lessons - for beginners and experienced dancers alike - will be hosted by La Clave Cubana Salsa Dance Studio.

Staying true to their Latin Afro Caribbean roots, the dance studio throws weekly social parties in Seattle, focusing on friendship and teaching Latin Salsa using the same tutorials and techniques used across the southern hemisphere. Plus, there will be offerings of authentic Caribbean food provided by Lopez Cocinita Lab, Komadre Kombucha will have a number of sparkly tropical concoctions available, and there will be a 21+ Beer Garden all for additional purchase.

Live at 5! Salsa on the Square, is a free outdoor gathering intended to celebrate art while bringing community together and to elevate our South Sound cultural life through the works of Northwest artists and organizations. "In my time in Latin American and Europe I've been struck by how vibrant community is in plazas and streets. Tacoma Arts Live is hoping to emulate that communal experience by providing free experiences to enjoy the company of others," says Tony Gomez, Director of Community Engagement and Extended Learning at Tacoma Arts Live.




