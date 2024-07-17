THING Festival 2024 Unveils Full Schedule Featuring Over 40 Bands

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final lineup and full festival schedule has been announced for THING, the eclectic music and arts festival happening at Seattle Theatre Group's (STG) new outdoor concert venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, WA from August 9 – 11. The tightly curated lineup includes over 40 bands playing multiple stages, featuring headliners St. Vincent, Black Pumas, and Toro Y Moi, with Spoon, Killer Mike, Stephen Sanchez, Ethel Cain, and Earl Sweatshirt. THING is an all-ages, one-of-a-kind experience curated with the whole family in mind (children 12 and under are free), produced by STG and Sasquatch! Festival founder Adam Zacks.

Each day of THING features a wide variety of locally and nationally celebrated musical acts, in addition to community-centered performances, programming, and workshops. This year's community workshops will be facilitated by Puget Sound arts and cultural groups Daughters of Royalty, Radost Folk Ensemble, Kutt'N'Up, Herencias Mexicanas, Melody Institute, Bailadores de Bronce, Northwest Tap Connection, and Bahia in Motion.

The detailed schedule, including set times for all performances and programming, has been released and can be viewed at www.thingnw.org/schedule.

Multi-day, single day, and VIP passes are still available and can be purchased at www.thingnw.org, www.stgpresents.org, and www.ticketmaster.com.

THING will also boast a variety of food trucks; the THING Market, featuring 30 vendors, which creates space for local businesses, community booths, and craftspeople; interactive art installations including live painting from the prolific Steve Keene; the return of the immensely popular Luminarium; and the beloved lantern-making booth and lantern parade led by TMB Brass Band, a treasured hallmark of THING that will close out the festival each night. THING festival passes include admission to the Remlinger Farms Fun Park.

THING 2024 LINEUP

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

MUSIC

ST. VINCENT

SPOON

SHAKEY GRAVES

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA

SAY SHE SHE

HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ

INFINITY SONG

CMAT

PETE DROGE

MORE MUSIC ALUM: WYATT SILVA

COMMUNITY EXPRESSION WORKSHOPS

DAUGHTERS OF ROYALTY

RADOST FOLK ENSEMBLE

KUTT'N'UP

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

MUSIC

TORO Y MOI

ETHEL CAIN

KILLER MIKE

ARLO PARKS

VACATIONS

MILITARIE GUN

RATBOYS

BUTCHER BROWN

MCKINLEY DIXON

MORE MUSIC ALUMS: ALANA EDWARDS / ISAIAH BANKS

PNW MIC CHECK – LOCAL HIP HOP SHOWCASE

COMMUNITY EXPRESSION WORKSHOPS

HERENCIAS MEXICANAS

MELODY INSTITUTE

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

MUSIC

BLACK PUMAS

STEPHEN SANCHEZ

EARL SWEATSHIRT

BLIND PILOT

TIM HEIDECKER AND THE VERY GOOD BAND

SOFIA KOURTESIS

SAM BARBER

MONONEON

BRITTANY DAVIS

MORE MUSIC ALUM: WELSH & COMPANY

COMMUNITY EXPRESSION WORKSHOPS

BAILADORES DE BRONCE

NORTHWEST TAP CONNECTION

BAHIA IN MOTION

Comments