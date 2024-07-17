THING Festival 2024 Unveils Full Schedule Featuring Over 40 Bands

The festival will run August 9-11.
The final lineup and full festival schedule has been announced for THING, the eclectic music and arts festival happening at Seattle Theatre Group's (STG) new outdoor concert venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, WA from August 9 – 11. The tightly curated lineup includes over 40 bands playing multiple stages, featuring headliners St. Vincent, Black Pumas, and Toro Y Moi, with Spoon, Killer Mike, Stephen Sanchez, Ethel Cain, and Earl Sweatshirt. THING is an all-ages, one-of-a-kind experience curated with the whole family in mind (children 12 and under are free), produced by STG and Sasquatch! Festival founder Adam Zacks.
Each day of THING features a wide variety of locally and nationally celebrated musical acts, in addition to community-centered performances, programming, and workshops. This year's community workshops will be facilitated by Puget Sound arts and cultural groups Daughters of Royalty, Radost Folk Ensemble, Kutt'N'Up, Herencias Mexicanas, Melody Institute, Bailadores de Bronce, Northwest Tap Connection, and Bahia in Motion.
The detailed schedule, including set times for all performances and programming, has been released and can be viewed at www.thingnw.org/schedule.
Multi-day, single day, and VIP passes are still available and can be purchased at www.thingnw.org, www.stgpresents.org, and www.ticketmaster.com.
THING will also boast a variety of food trucks; the THING Market, featuring 30 vendors, which creates space for local businesses, community booths, and craftspeople; interactive art installations including live painting from the prolific Steve Keene; the return of the immensely popular Luminarium; and the beloved lantern-making booth and lantern parade led by TMB Brass Band, a treasured hallmark of THING that will close out the festival each night. THING festival passes include admission to the Remlinger Farms Fun Park.
THING 2024 LINEUP
MUSIC
ST. VINCENT
SPOON
SHAKEY GRAVES
UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA
SAY SHE SHE
HERMANOS GUTIÉRREZ
INFINITY SONG
CMAT
PETE DROGE
MORE MUSIC ALUM: WYATT SILVA
COMMUNITY EXPRESSION WORKSHOPS
DAUGHTERS OF ROYALTY
RADOST FOLK ENSEMBLE
KUTT'N'UP
MUSIC
TORO Y MOI
ETHEL CAIN
KILLER MIKE
ARLO PARKS
VACATIONS
MILITARIE GUN
RATBOYS
BUTCHER BROWN
MCKINLEY DIXON
MORE MUSIC ALUMS: ALANA EDWARDS / ISAIAH BANKS
PNW MIC CHECK – LOCAL HIP HOP SHOWCASE
COMMUNITY EXPRESSION WORKSHOPS
HERENCIAS MEXICANAS
MELODY INSTITUTE
MUSIC
BLACK PUMAS
STEPHEN SANCHEZ
EARL SWEATSHIRT
BLIND PILOT
TIM HEIDECKER AND THE VERY GOOD BAND
SOFIA KOURTESIS
SAM BARBER
MONONEON
BRITTANY DAVIS
MORE MUSIC ALUM: WELSH & COMPANY
COMMUNITY EXPRESSION WORKSHOPS
BAILADORES DE BRONCE
NORTHWEST TAP CONNECTION
BAHIA IN MOTION
Videos