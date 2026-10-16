THE WIZARD OF OZ to Play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

This holiday season there’s no place like Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theatre and the Emerald City is invited to follow the Yellow Brick Road straight to The 5th’s stage with a spectacular new production of The Wizard of Oz, running November 27 through December 27, 2026.

Based on L. Frank Baum’s beloved novel and the classic motion picture, The Wizard of Oz is the original story that has filled generations with wonder, imagination, and unforgettable songs including “Over the Rainbow,” “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” and “If I Only Had a Brain.” Audiences will experience Dorothy’s adventure through a world of jaw-dropping theatrical magic, unforgettable music, dazzling costumes, and larger-than-life characters–all culminating in a timeless reminder of the power of home.

The production features music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, background music by Herbert Stothard, dance and vocal arrangements by Peter Howard, orchestrations by Larry Wilcox, and was adapted for the stage by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company. The 5th’s production is directed by Yusef Seevers and Bill Berry, the team behind The 5th’s critically acclaimed May production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

“The Wizard of Oz is one of those stories that feels like it belongs to everyone,” said Bill Berry, executive & artistic director of The 5th Avenue Theatre Company and co-director of the production. “There’s the nostalgia of the movie, of course, but underneath all of that is a beautiful story about courage, friendship, belonging, and discovering that home can mean something different than you imagined. We’re thrilled to bring audiences to Oz this holiday season and give them a chance to experience this story together, live onstage.”

“What makes The Wizard of Oz so wonderful is the timeless reminder that the extraordinary around us is also inside of us,” added Yusef Seevers, co-director of the production. “We’re bringing this iconic story to life with a sense of truth, discovery, and imagination, honoring what audiences have loved and continuing to fortify our journey home, to love. The journey for all of us changes and is full of surprises and, at its core, this is a story about finding courage, discovering where we belong, and recognizing the strength we’ve carried within us. Those are themes that will always radiate, no matter where we are on our own journey.”

Joining Seevers and Berry on the artistic team are music director R.J. Tancioco, choreographer Pamela Yasutake, associate music director Ben Bentler, associate choreographer Katy Tabb, scenic coordinator Julia Hayes Welch, Costume Designer Danielle Nieves, costume design assistant Ty Pyne, lighting designer Robbie Matos, associate lighting designer Casey Price, sound designer Ken Travis, associate sound designer Liam Steckler, and hair/wig & makeup designer Juliette Lewis. The stage management team is led by production stage manager JR Welden, assistant stage managers Annika Evens and Jamie J. Kranz, swing stage manager Jeffrey K. Hanson, production assistants Ethan Swim and Arden DeForest, and child actor guardian Kathryn Louise.

Bringing the iconic role of Dorothy Gale to life is high school student and Lynnwood resident, Beatrice Cramer. The 5th’s audiences may remember Cramer from her role as Susan Waverly in Irving Berlin’s White Christmas in 2023 or more recently as part of The 5th’s Rising Star Project. Joining Cramer on her trek to see the Wizard is Eric Ankrim (Buddy in ELF-THE MUSICAL) as Hickory/Tin Man, Nehemiah Hooks (A Chorus Line, Scarecrow in The Wiz) as Hunk/Scarecrow, Jason Weitkamp (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Zeke/The Cowardly Lion, Sarah Rudinoff (Something’s Afoot) as Miss Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West, Jessica Skerritt (Annie) as Aunt Em/Glinda the Good Witch, Tony Lawson (ELF-THE MUSICAL) as Uncle Henry/Winkie General, and Kevin Loomis (original Broadway cast of Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark) as The Wizard of Oz/Professor Marvel/Emerald City Guard.

Also included in the cast are Krystle Armstrong, Kristin Burch, Will Chadek, Keoni Dilay, Sapphire Goetz, Aaron Alexander Gordon, Jade Harnish, Keola Kapulani Holt, Mallory Cooney King, Nick McCarthy, Taylor Niemeyer-Symons, Robert Shampain, Jeffery Wallace, Cameron Widmark, Shelby Willis, Chailia Wendland, Natalya Czosnyka, Kekoa Dilay, Sophia McCutcheon, and Christopher Sweet. The munchkins will be brought to life by a talented youth ensemble including: Colder Breaz, Aidan Bruce, Zachary “Duke” Bruce III, Alison Reece Drake, Tenley Fan, Kenji Finkelstein, Nuriya L. Gore, Tess Jackman, Eva Joshi, Rylee Lasmarias, Christian Soto-Morales, Lira Peterson, Kennedi Reader, Jackson Rellamas, Miles Rengstorf, Mariah Shriner, Jordyn Taft, Lillian Zerbey, and Noa Love Kim.

The magic of The Wizard of Oz begins before audiences even take their seats. Throughout the run, The 5th’s lobby will be transformed into a festive destination where audiences can extend their Oz adventure beyond the stage. And in a holiday tradition that has delighted audiences of all ages for the past few years, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available in the lobby for all performances from November 27 to December 24, giving guests the opportunity to meet the beloved couple and capture a quick holiday photo op memory before the show or at intermission.

The production also includes a Sensory Inclusive Performance Presented by Premera Blue Cross on Saturday, December 12 at 1:30 PM.This performance is designed to create a welcoming and supportive environment for children and adults on the autism spectrum as well as individuals with other sensory needs or disabilities, with designated sensory break areas and specifically trained volunteers available to provide audience support. The performance is also open captioned and ASL interpreted.

For longtime fans and first-time visitors alike, The Wizard of Oz offers a timeless journey of courage, friendship, and finding your way home, making it the perfect gathering place for the holiday season. The Wizard of Oz runs November 27-December 27, 2026 at The 5th Avenue Theatre, located at 1308 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA. Tickets are available now at www.5thavenue.org, by calling 206.625.1900, or by visiting the box office.

The production is made possible by the generosity of Executive Producing Show Supporters Bill Lowery and Sue Blackler Lowery, Executive Producing Show Sponsor Columbia Hospitality/John and Deanna Oppenheimer, and Producing Show Supporters Dennis and Deborah DeYoung.

Content Advisory: The Wizard of Oz contains some mild violence and reference to death, and is generally considered family-friendly. The show also has extensive practical effects including pyrotechnics, fog, haze, strobes, CO2 bursts, fire, and smoke. Children under 4, including babes in arms, will not be admitted. Sensory Guides are available after the first performance here.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 03 Hrs 42 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming