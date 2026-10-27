THE UNKNOWNS to Perform at WICA Benefit for Whidbey Island Nourishes

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On November 21, 2026, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) will host The Unknowns as a benefit for Whidbey Island Nourishes (WIN).

The esteemed nonprofit partnership fundraiser provides a visual and auditory display of community impact and highlights the work WIN does to provide food for local youth in need. The event opens with appetizers and a social hour at 7:00 PM, followed by a concert from the award-winning contemporary band, whose music ranges from jazz to pop. Attendees are sure to be enticed by this all-female selection of performers hailing from Bellingham.

For 19 years, WIN has been working to ensure that South Whidbey youth have access to the healthy food they need to thrive. During 2026, WIN's client volume has skyrocketed—indicating the high need local youth and families are experiencing. WIN currently serves nearly 15-20% of the South Whidbey School District's youth on the weekends. This event will raise funds in support of this mission and will help close the hunger gap that exists in our community.

Partnering with WIN for this end-of-season fundraising concert is the perfect collaboration opportunity for WICA, according to WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “As a community hub, we are in a unique position to bring people together for these impactful, shared experiences in the arts. We firmly believe this is our role as an arts center, and we are thrilled to once again be partnering with WIN in support of their mission.”

Tickets for this benefit concert are $65, and it includes appetizers from Freeland-based Biercuterie. To learn more and to purchase tickets, please visit WICAOnline.org.

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