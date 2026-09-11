LASHER GALLERY Art Show to Open with Jazz-Inspired Paintings

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Art inspires throughout the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) campus. This month, the WICA Lasher Gallery will open a new art show featuring the jazz-inspired paintings by Whidbey Islander Pamelagrace Beatty. The works, which include this year's inspiration for the DjangoFest Northwest art, will open with an art reception on September 15 at 5:00 PM, where complimentary wine, cheese, and crackers will be served until 6:30 PM. The public is invited to come experience for themselves works full of color, atmosphere, movement, and mystery.

Beatty is a contemporary painter whose work lives in the space between representation and abstraction. Her paintings often begin with something recognizable—a landscape, a figure, a moment in nature—but evolve through an intuitive process of layering, searching, and discovery. Rather than telling the viewer exactly what to see, Beatty invites each person to bring their own memories, emotions, and imagination to the work.

“We're thrilled to feature Pamelagrace's work for our new show in the Lasher Gallery,” said Marketing Director and Lasher Gallery Curator Allyson Meyer. “It's a beautiful example of how art inspires other art. These paintings are influenced by Pamelagrace's own experience as a jazz vocalist, and her artistry in both music and painting is on full display. It's wonderful to see these pieces up in the space, especially as we celebrate 26 years of DjangoFest at WICA. It's the perfect pairing for the gallery.'

The art will be displayed in the Lasher Gallery through October 27 and the public is invited to see the artwork during normal business hours or an hour before any show. The September 15 art opening is free and open to the public and visitors are encouraged to witness for themselves this inspired artistic expression.

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