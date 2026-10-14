THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open at Tacoma Musical Playhouse
Performances will run October 30 - November 8, 2026.
Tacoma Musical Playhouse is inviting audiences to step into a world of outrageous characters, unforgettable music, and electrifying entertainment as The Rocky Horror Show will take the stage October 30 through November 8, 2026.
Just in time for Halloween, this LIVE performance of the legendary rock musical brings its signature blend of science fiction, comedy, camp, and rock 'n' roll to Tacoma for a theatrical experience unlike any other.
When newly engaged sweethearts Brad and Janet find themselves stranded on a stormy night, they seek refuge in a mysterious castle belonging to the eccentric and captivating Dr. Frank-N-Furter. What follows is a wild adventure filled with bizarre encounters, unexpected discoveries, and a night neither of them will ever forget!
Featuring iconic musical numbers including "Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," The Rocky Horror Show has captivated audiences for decades with its infectious energy, larger-than-life characters, and celebration of individuality and self-expression.
And this Halloween, the party doesn't stop when the clock strikes midnight! In addition to its regular performance schedule, Tacoma Musical Playhouse will present a special Halloween night performance on Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 PM! This late-night theatrical event offers audiences the perfect opportunity to celebrate the spookiest night of the year with the thrills, laughs, and outrageous entertainment that have made The Rocky Horror Show a beloved cultural phenomenon.
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