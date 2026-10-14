THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Open at Tacoma Musical Playhouse

NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tacoma Musical Playhouse is inviting audiences to step into a world of outrageous characters, unforgettable music, and electrifying entertainment as The Rocky Horror Show will take the stage October 30 through November 8, 2026.

Just in time for Halloween, this LIVE performance of the legendary rock musical brings its signature blend of science fiction, comedy, camp, and rock 'n' roll to Tacoma for a theatrical experience unlike any other.

When newly engaged sweethearts Brad and Janet find themselves stranded on a stormy night, they seek refuge in a mysterious castle belonging to the eccentric and captivating Dr. Frank-N-Furter. What follows is a wild adventure filled with bizarre encounters, unexpected discoveries, and a night neither of them will ever forget!

Featuring iconic musical numbers including "Time Warp," "Sweet Transvestite," and "Touch-a, Touch-a, Touch Me," The Rocky Horror Show has captivated audiences for decades with its infectious energy, larger-than-life characters, and celebration of individuality and self-expression.

And this Halloween, the party doesn't stop when the clock strikes midnight! In addition to its regular performance schedule, Tacoma Musical Playhouse will present a special Halloween night performance on Saturday, October 31, at 11:00 PM! This late-night theatrical event offers audiences the perfect opportunity to celebrate the spookiest night of the year with the thrills, laughs, and outrageous entertainment that have made The Rocky Horror Show a beloved cultural phenomenon.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 59 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Seattle Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming