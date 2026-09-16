THE NUTCRACKER, THE SLEEPING BEAUTY and More Set for Olympic Ballet Theatre 2026-27 Season

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Olympic Ballet Theatre has revealed its 2026-27 season, featuring four programs spanning classical repertoire and new work.

Led by Artistic Directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, the company will open the season in December with its annual production of The Nutcracker. The season will continue with Debuts in February, featuring Kent Stowell's Delicate Balance and a world premiere by Makino Hayashi; Spring Rep, featuring excerpts from Raymonda, in April; and the full-length The Sleeping Beauty in May.

THE NUTCRACKER

Olympic Ballet Theatre will open the season with The Nutcracker, featuring Tchaikovsky's score and choreography by Vinson and Gorboulev.

The production will play the Everett Performing Arts Center December 11-13, with tickets ranging from $30-$50, before moving to Edmonds Center for the Arts December 17-22, with tickets ranging from $31-$63.

OBT will also offer abridged morning performances for schools, youth groups and other groups on December 11 at 10:30 a.m. in Everett and December 17 and 18 at 10:30 a.m. in Edmonds. The approximately 75-minute performances include an "Introduction to the Magic of Theatre" segment exploring the scenery, lighting, costumes and props used in a ballet production.

Group tickets are $12 per person for groups of 20 or more.

DEBUTS

Debuts will return February 13 at 7 p.m. and February 14 at 5 p.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

This season's program will pair Kent Stowell's 1988 work Delicate Balance, set to Frédéric Chopin's Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs, Op. 13, with a world premiere by choreographer Makino Hayashi.

SPRING REP

OBT will present Spring Rep April 10 at 7 p.m. and April 11 at 5 p.m. at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

The program will feature excerpts from Raymonda, the 19th-century classical ballet set to music by Alexander Glazunov. OBT's production features choreography by Vinson and Gorboulev after Marius Petipa, whose original production premiered with the Imperial Ballet in 1898.

THE SLEEPING BEAUTY

The season will conclude with The Sleeping Beauty May 15-16 at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Set to Tchaikovsky's score, OBT's production features choreography by Gorboulev and Vinson after Petipa. Performances will take place May 15 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and May 16 at 5 p.m.

Season ticket packages, offering a 10% savings on all four productions, will be available through December 18, 2026.

Tickets and season packages are available at olympicballet.org/tickets.

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