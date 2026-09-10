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GLOBAL HEAT to Lead Free Hip-Hop Workshop and Performance in Bellevue

The band leads a hip-hop workshop at BelRed Arts Studio and performs at the BelRed Night Market.

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GLOBAL HEAT to Lead Free Hip-Hop Workshop and Performance in Bellevue

Global Artists Collective will present two free events featuring the award-winning band Global Heat this September in Bellevue's BelRed Arts District.

RHYMES & BEATS:

Playing with Words When Rhythm Counts kicks off Wednesday, September 16, at Eastside Jams, an open mic night at BelRed Arts Studio. Global Heat leads an interactive workshop on lyric writing, improv, and freestyling, tracing the roots of contemporary hip-hop while sharing songwriting tips and short live demos. Wordsmiths and music lovers alike are invited to drop their own rhymes alongside band members.

GET LIVE! AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE.

Global Heat opens the main stage at the BelRed Night Market on Saturday, September 19, at 3:50 p.m. The band will perform its Soul, R&B, Funk, and Jazz Hip-Hop repertoire alongside songs improvised from audience prompts such as three random words, a feeling, or a scene. The market continues with music and vendors until 10 p.m., featuring: Nahui Ollin Tezcatlipocatl Dance, BelArts Ballet, Coffee Dance Studio, School of Rock Bellevue, Double Dutch Divas, M¡SSMANAGED, BNH Deluxe, Daughters Of Venus, The Black Tones, and Meldrop.

ABOUT GLOBAL ARTISTS COLLECTIVE:

Global Artists Collective is a Seattle-based performing arts nonprofit dedicated to creating cross-cultural programming that increases access for underrepresented artists and brings diverse communities together through shared artistic experiences.

Learn more: https://GlobalArtistsCollective.org

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