ESCAPED ALONE to Receive Pacific Northwest Premiere From As If Theatre
Mary Machala, Erin Day, Jennifer Nielsen, and Morgan Kellock star in the Kenmore Community Club production.
As If Theatre Company will presents the Pacific Northwest premiere of Escaped Alone, a one-of-kind play by Caryl Churchill, one of Britain's greatest living playwrights. Running October 1–18, 2026 at the Kenmore Community Club.
In a quiet suburban garden, three old friends and a visiting neighbor share tea and small stories. But how long can they skim the surface when beyond the fence the world is on fire? At turns hilarious, at turns unsettling, this darkly comic, gorgeously lyric, beautifully human play weaves together the rich histories of four women staring down a catastrophic future.
Churchill, one of the most fearless and influential playwrights of the last half-century, packs an entire world into roughly 55 spare, precise minutes. Escaped Alone is at once a comedy of manners, a meditation on aging, and a stark confrontation with the disasters we've learned to talk ourselves out of feeling.
Shana Bestock directs a cast featuring Mary Machala, Erin Day, Jennifer Nielsen, and Morgan Kellock. The creative team includes Chandria Danelle (Set Design and Stage Management), Gwyn Skone (Lighting Design), William French (Sound Design), Amy Hockman (Costume Design), Marianna de Fazio (Dialect Coach), Sadie Gingold (Dramatug), and Cindy Giese French (Producer).
Escaped Alone
By Caryl Churchill
Directed by Shanna Bestock
October 1–18, 2026
Kenmore Community Club
Performances: Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 5:00pm
Tickets: $25 general / $20 seniors & students available www.asiftheatre.com
ABOUT AS IF THEATRE COMPANY
Founded in 2018 by local theater artists Cindy Giese French, Amy Gentry, and Molly Hall, As If Theatre Company brings engaging, challenging, and entertaining theater to the community just north of Seattle. Each season, the company stages two mainstage productions — performing at the historic Kenmore Community Club — tackling everything from riotous comedies to sharp, character-driven dramas, alongside its annual Kenmore Quickies short play festival. As If was named People's Choice Organization of the Year at the North Puget Sound 2024/2025 Gregory Awards. For more information, visit asiftheatre.com.
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