Staged Reading of GOLD: A New Play to be Presented as Part of 18th & Union's 2022 Portable Performance Festival

Join in for a staged reading of a brand-new play, which will be presented as part of 18th & Union's 2022 Portable Performance Festival GOLD is the winner of over 10 international script awards, including the SF IndieFest.

When 19-year-old Frankie inherits her late grandfather's little black book, she goes on a cross-country road trip to meet his mistresses.

Written by Marcus Gorman

Dramaturgy by L. Nicol Cabe

Directed by Jasmine Joshua

Featuring Zandi Carlson, Doug Fahl, SJ Geiger, Megan Huynh, Dan Posluns, Jessica Robins

Join in for a staged reading of a brand-new play. GOLD is the winner of over 10 international script awards, including the SF IndieFest.

Presented as part of 18th & Union's 2022 Portable Performance Festival

Sliding-Scale Tickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194210®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F34824%2Fproduction%2F1136845?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1