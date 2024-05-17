Spotlight: JINKX MONSOON at BAGLEY WRIGHT THEATER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The year is 2065. The sun has exploded, a dystopian nightmare has been realized, and the world has been taken over by aliens. “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Winner Jinkx Monsoon and musical virtuoso Major Scales aren’t on the best of terms, but decide to put their falling-out behind them for a final reunion extravaganza.

From the creators of 2014’s crowd favorite The Vaudevillians, experience the comedy, music, and saucy stylings of two of the Pacific Northwest’s standout entertainers.

Comments