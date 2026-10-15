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Spotlight: Harlequin Presents OUR TOWN and SANCTUARY CITY in Seattle

This October at Harlequin: Two Plays, One Stage.

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Spotlight: Harlequin Presents OUR TOWN and SANCTUARY CITY in Seattle

Harlequin Productions in Olympia, Washington presents two American classics in repertory this October and November: Our Town and Sanctuary City, running October 2 through November 1.

Thornton Wilder's Our Town has anchored the American stage since winning the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb, the production stars Juliette Jones, Kimberlee Wolfson, Ann Flannigan, and Bil Nowicki. Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City, written by a Pulitzer Prize winner herself, tackles the promise of American opportunity directly. Together, these two plays offer contrasting portraits of American life across decades.

Get tickets for Our Town or Sanctuary City. For more information, learn more.

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