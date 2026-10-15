Spotlight: Harlequin Presents OUR TOWN and SANCTUARY CITY in Seattle
This October at Harlequin: Two Plays, One Stage.
Harlequin Productions in Olympia, Washington presents two American classics in repertory this October and November: Our Town and Sanctuary City, running October 2 through November 1.
Thornton Wilder's Our Town has anchored the American stage since winning the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb, the production stars Juliette Jones, Kimberlee Wolfson, Ann Flannigan, and Bil Nowicki. Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City, written by a Pulitzer Prize winner herself, tackles the promise of American opportunity directly. Together, these two plays offer contrasting portraits of American life across decades.
Get tickets for Our Town or Sanctuary City. For more information, learn more.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...
|
Eureka Day
Leo K. Theater (9/24-11/15)
|
Our Town & Sanctuary City
State Theater (10/02-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Christmastown
Battleground Productions (11/27-12/20)
|
Come From Away
Village Theatre (1/02-1/24)
|
Esaped Alone
As If Theatre Company (10/01-10/18)
|
PSA: Pelvic Service Announcement
Seattle Open Arts Place (10/17-10/18)
|
Randy Rainbow: National Freakin’ Treasure
Washington Center for the Performing Arts (10/15-10/15)
|
The Naughty List
Intiman Theatre (12/18-12/23) PHOTOS
|
A Picasso
Theatre33 (10/16-10/25)
|
Come From Away
Village Theatre (11/10-12/20)