Spotlight: Harlequin Presents OUR TOWN and SANCTUARY CITY in Seattle

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Harlequin Productions in Olympia, Washington presents two American classics in repertory this October and November: Our Town and Sanctuary City, running October 2 through November 1.

Thornton Wilder's Our Town has anchored the American stage since winning the 1938 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Directed by Producing Artistic Director Aaron Lamb, the production stars Juliette Jones, Kimberlee Wolfson, Ann Flannigan, and Bil Nowicki. Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City, written by a Pulitzer Prize winner herself, tackles the promise of American opportunity directly. Together, these two plays offer contrasting portraits of American life across decades.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 13 Hrs 59 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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