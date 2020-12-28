Spokane Flashes Back to the Public's Return to Theaters Following the 1919 Flu Pandemic

The Spokesman-Review posted a throwback story from 100 years ago, citing the public's return to live theater following the 1919 flu pandemic.

The newspaper published a story in 1920, stating that the city's 13 theaters saw attendance of 5.9 million in the year, including vaudeville theaters, stock theaters (plays) and movie theaters.

That year, vaudeville theaters were the most popular, led by the Pantages and Hippodrome, were the most popular, but major movie houses also gained popularity.

Spokane's theater attendance was up by nearly a million over 1919, due to the pandemic. Theaters were shut down for months in 1919, but there were no shutdowns in 1920.

Read the full story on The Spokesman-Review.