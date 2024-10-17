Spokane Falls Community College's Spartan Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spokane Falls Community College Spartan Theatre and Bigfoot Drama Club has revealed its 2024-2025 theatre season, promising an exciting array of performances that span from dark comedies to family-friendly productions and raucous musicals. Each show is rooted in SFCC's commitment to providing quality entertainment while nurturing the next generation of storytellers and artists from the Inland Northwest.

The Spartan Theatre has long served as a training ground for emerging talent in acting, technical theatre, and production. With the dedicated support of our community, we continue to cultivate a creative environment where students and faculty collaborate on productions that challenge, entertain, and inspire. Our program emphasizes both personal growth and professional development, ensuring our students gain valuable real-world experience in the performing arts. We take pride in fostering a space where creativity is celebrated and our students' talents are allowed to flourish.

Season Lineup:

Fall 2024

Barbecue Apocalypse by Matt Lyle

Performances: November 15, 16, 17; 22, 23, & 24 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm)

In this dark comedy, three suburban couples gather for a barbecue where their insecurities and superficial squabbles erupt into hilarious and chaotic results. However, their petty concerns are interrupted by an unexpected twist: the apocalypse. One year later, the group reunites, struggling to adapt to their new world while exploring themes of survival and human nature.

Warning: This play contains language, mature content, and depictions of violence.

Winter 2025

Little Red Riding Hood (and The Power Mutants) by Ed Monk

Performances: February 28, March 1 & 2 (Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm)

In this family-friendly comedy, Little Red of Little Red's Gourmet Catering and Home Delivery Service faces off against Oswald the Big Bad Wolf and his dim-witted students from Oswald's School for Wolves. With help from the zany Power Mutants, Little Red must outwit Oswald and ensure Grandma gets her goodies. A fun-filled adventure for audiences of all ages, this play mixes humor and a dash of superhero silliness to deliver an unforgettable theatre experience.

Spring 2025

Reefer Madness

Performances: May 29, 30 & 31 (All shows at 7:30pm)

Inspired by the 1936 propaganda film of the same name, Reefer Madness is a satirical musical comedy that exaggerates the dangers of marijuana in a hilariously over-the-top fashion. With its catchy Broadway-style numbers and biting social commentary, this wild musical brings to life the hysteria of the jazz era as clean-cut teens descend into madness.

Warning: This musical contains language, mature content, and depictions of violence.

About the SFCC Spartan Theatre Program

The Spartan Theatre at SFCC is a dynamic hub for performing arts education, offering students hands-on experience in acting, directing, technical theatre, and design. Our productions are part of a larger mission to develop students' skills while creating thought-provoking, innovative work that reflects both contemporary and classical traditions in theatre. The collaborative process at Spartan Theatre helps students prepare for a wide range of creative careers while connecting them to the vibrant artistic community in Spokane and beyond.

The SFCC Spartan Theatre season is designed with the support of our faculty, staff, and the greater Spokane community. Each production is carefully chosen to reflect our commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and artistic excellence. We are grateful for the continued involvement of our community, which plays a crucial role in nurturing the creativity and ambition of our students.

For more information about the upcoming season or to purchase tickets, please visit the SFCC website at: https://sfcc.spokane.edu/For-Our-Students/Around-Campus/Spartan-Theatre

