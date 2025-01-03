See PAPER MOON, RAGING BULL & More at the Whidbey Island Film Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Now in its sixth year, the Whidbey Island Film Festival will be back at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) for a two-week run January 17-26, 2025. This year’s theme, In Glorious Black and White, will feature a curated selection of classic films that celebrate the timeless elegance of black and white cinema. The festival is the perfect addition to January programming on the island with its red carpet opening party, ten films, one concert, a signature cocktail, and bottomless popcorn.



"Dress up a little, come see some great films, and eat some of the best popcorn in town,” says WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “We can’t wait to roll out the red carpet!”



Produced by WICA, the film festival is the only purely classic film festival in Washington State, bringing in movie lovers to experience these iconic classics as they were meant to be seen—on the big screen.



“Because WIFF is held in WICA’s beautiful and intimate space, this film festival feels like a true community and family event,” says Duncan. “People share their love of the classics, meet and make new friends, and relive favorite classic movie memories from their past.”

WEEK ONE | JANUARY 17 - 19

PAPER MOON

January 17th, 7:30 PM

Opening Night with Reception

JANE EYRE

January 18th, 2:00 PM

RAGING BULL

January 18th, 7:30 PM

PINKY

January 19th, 2:00 PM

Talkback

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

January 19th, 7:30 PM



WEEK TWO | JANUARY 23 - 26

ED WOOD

January 23rd, 7:30 PM

PLEASANTVILLE

January 24th, 7:30 PM

ANATOMY OF A MURDER

January 25th, 2:00 PM

THE INNOCENTS

January 25th, 7:30 PM

﻿YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

January 26th, 7:30 PM

Closing Night

In addition to the film lineup, the Art of the Score concert will be returning to the WICA mainstage on January 26 at 2:00 PM with a performance showcasing the magic of cinema like never before. Viewers will enjoy a captivating performance by the talented James Hinkley and some familiar faces, bringing beloved music scores to life.

WIFF began in 2019 as a way to broaden the humanities programming at WICA and to draw tourism to the island during the winter with a heritage festival. Sponsored by the Washington State Arts Commission, National Endowment for the Arts, WESTAF, City of Langley and Island County, this year’s festival showcases more than fifty years of black and white film history.



“In the world of cinema, the use of black and white film can play a pivotal role in creating a timeless quality and setting time and place. The transition from black white to color was a multi-decade process that began in 1915,” says Duncan. “Our films range from 1943 to 1998 and are an extraordinary look at the evolution of black and white in film history.”



Each film showing will include a live introduction, with speakers discussing themes and reasons for why the film is still so relevant today. Pay What You Wish tickets will be available for all films.

﻿

“We aspire to make our programs accessible and inclusive for all,” says Duncan. “Movies are meant to be a community experience; they were made to be watched with others. Great art, classic film included, has the power to connect us. These stories and these artists can and will reach audiences in powerful ways. We need social experiences to enrich and impact our lives.”



So this festival season, WICA invites viewers to come for the old Hollywood glamor and stay for the community, connection, and celebration of arts.

