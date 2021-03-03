Seattle's French Fest Highlights Francophone Joy Of Life

Seattle's French Fest, A Celebration of French-Speaking Cultures celebrates the diversity of traditions, ideas, dialects and more that comprise Francophone (French-speaking) cultures around the world.

The annual festival presented virtually in 2021, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, March 21, promotes the French idea of "joie de vivre" through music, dancing, cooking demonstrations and more. People who register for free tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seattle-center-festal-seattles-french-fest-tickets-143159432717 receive a confirmation email with Zoom links to the five festival sessions.

The festival draws its inspiration from International Francophonie Day, organized in over 100 countries every March 20, to celebrate the diversity of French-speaking cultures and traditions. The one-day event includes an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. with members of the Consular Corps from Canada, France and Switzerland. The Delegation of Quebec in Los Angeles offers a panel discussion, Choose Quebec: Study, Work, Immigrate and invest in Quebec, at 10:15 a.m. A live roundtable discussion with the non-profit educational organization Made in France and the French author Laura Nsafou, also known as Mrs. Roots, follows at 11:30 a.m.

The festival turns to foods at 12:30 p.m. with a live streaming culinary experience featuring Didier Poirier preparing mussels and pre-recorded sessions with Garret Abel on cheese, Michel Lallaison preparing the traditional French apple pie and Orphée Fouano demonstrating how to make chocolate mousse.

French education is highlighted at 1:30 p.m. with videos submitted by four schools and discussion breakout rooms. Then at 2:30 p.m., Seattle Nantes Sister City Association leads an online Kahoot game with Seattle City Council Member Lisa Herbold (TBC).

Seattle Center Festál highlights the culturally rich communities who help shape the character and course of our region. The series provides a virtual stage in 2021 for immigrant and ethnic groups of the Pacific Northwest to share their history, traditions, stories and dynamism with the broader community and world at large. The online festivals connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among those who participate in these shared experiences. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expressions.

Seattle Center presents Festál: Seattle's French Fest in partnership with France Education Northwest. Virtual admission is free of charge. For more information, visit https://www.seattlecenter.com/festal or call 206-684-7200.