Seattle Women's Chorus' FLY ME TO THE MOON Tickets Now On Sale

Seattle Women's Chorus' Fly Me to the Moon will take place on February 23, 2025 at Benaroya Recital Hall.

SWC will perform 22 popular songs and jazz standards from the early 20th century all written or made famous by women, including “Get Happy,” “My Funny Valentine,” and “What a Wonderful World.” Video storytelling will illuminate the performances.

Taking place on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at 5 p.m.* *Streaming Pass available for purchase for this performance (or for viewing during the week following the performance).

Benaroya Recital Hall, 200 University Street, Seattle, WA 98101 Please note that children under the age of five are not permitted to attend events at Benaroya Hall. Cost: Tickets are $25-$59, available at the Seattle Women's Chorus website SeattleWomensChorus.org.

Learn more at https://www.seattlechoruses.org/2024/09/16/fly-me-to-the-moon/

The internationally renowned Seattle Women's Chorus (founded in 2002) and Seattle Men's Chorus (founded in 1979) together make one of the largest community choral organizations in North America, and stand out among the largest LGBTQ-identified choruses in the world. Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus comprise one of the Pacific Northwest's most vibrant music organizations, performing in Seattle's most prestigious venues for an annual audience of more than 30,000 patrons across the Puget Sound. Collectively there are more than 300 singing members, along with staff and volunteers who support both Seattle Men's Chorus and Seattle Women's Chorus. They are a leading voice for the LGBTQ+ community and offer both outreach events and main stage concert performances annually.

