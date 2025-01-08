Seattle Theatre Group Unveils Plan for Kerry Hall: A Community Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seattle Theatre Group (STG), the nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres, has announced that Kerry Hall, the historic building and former home of Cornish College of the Arts which it acquired in November of 2024, will be transformed into a community arts center and hub for its Education & Community Engagement (ECE) programming.

Located in Capitol Hill at 710 E. Roy Street, Kerry Hall will enable STG to expand its ECE programming and offer new programs, including low-cost rental space for artists and arts groups, that serve even more community members and partners in the Puget Sound.

“Kerry Hall is a dream over two decades in the making,” said Marisol Sanchez Best, STG's Director of Education & Community Engagement. “We are passionate about bringing affordable arts opportunities to the community – we have seen year over year how our programs make a difference and finally having a dedicated home for the work we do is very emotional. It's exciting, thrilling, and something we are ecstatic about throwing our energy into. STG also recognizes the need for affordable space for artists and arts groups to create their work and we look forward to expanding our community offerings by renting parts of the building. As someone who grew up in a community that lacked resources and arts opportunities, I am proud that STG will transform Kerry Hall into a vibrant place for people to feel at home and have potentially life-changing experiences rooted in the arts.”

As of fiscal year 2024, STG's ECE programming annually serves 40,000 participants with approximately 700 individual events. Kerry Hall will allow STG to deepen and grow the impact of all ECE programming and fulfill the organization's longtime goal to centralize ECE operations to a single location. STG anticipates offering over 1,000 ECE events with the additional space and hopes to increase participation by 30% over the next three years. At least ten ECE programs will be relocated to the space from STG venues and other facilities including: AileyCamp, DANCE This, Songwriter's Lab, More Music @ The Moore, ELEVATE, Broadway Inclusion Program, Dance for Parkinson's Disease, Resonate, and various masterclasses.

“I am thrilled that STG was able to make this project a reality,” said STG's Board Chair Natalie Robbecke. “The entire board of directors is proud for STG to grow its work in the community and continue to play a vital role in how the region accesses the arts. Kerry Hall will be essential to advancing our impact and I look forward to seeing how we continue to collaborate with our community partners and make meaningful change. Each year, STG commits $40,000 from its endowment to cover the cost of scholarships and related ECE tuition and it is significant that participants who benefit from this support will have even deeper experiences at Kerry Hall.”

Kerry Hall has multiple dance studios, a recording studio, classrooms, practice rooms of varying sizes, and a seated performance hall, all spaces that are in direct alignment with current ECE programs. AileyCamp, one of STG's flagship ECE programs and part of a decades-long partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, is the first program that will benefit significantly from the building. AileyCamp, a free summer day program where middle school aged youth take dance classes and participate in personal development courses focused on youth empowerment, is one of STG's most popular programs that has turned away students each year due to limited capacity. STG can now increase the number of participants with the two dance studios ready for immediate use.

While ECE programming will be primarily operated out of Kerry Hall, STG will continue to offer longstanding programs, such as Dance for Parkinson's Disease and Disney Musicals in Schools, among others, at various locations around King County and throughout Puget Sound.

STG will also use Kerry Hall to provide additional services to local artists and nonprofit arts organizations including rentals of the various spaces in the building. Available spaces include the seated performance hall, rehearsal spaces, practice rooms and studios, and meeting areas. STG is committed to supporting the local arts community and being a good resource and partner to those creating work in Seattle and envisions Kerry Halls as a dynamic arts hub where artists gather to contribute, share, and celebrate the diverse talents in the region. Space will be offered at low cost or subsidized. More information about pricing and availability for rentals is forthcoming.

Learn more about all of STG's ECE programs and Kerry Hall at www.stgpresents.org.

Comments