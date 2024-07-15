Seattle Theatre Group To Host 2024 Leadership Exchange In Arts And Disability Conference

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seattle Theatre Group will host the 2024 Leadership Exchange in Arts and Disability (LEAD) Conference happening in Seattle this summer from July 29 to August 2.

A program of the Office of Accessibility and VSA at the Kennedy Center, the LEAD program advances accessibility and inclusion of people with disabilities in the arts and culture and the conference provides learning, support, camaraderie, and motivation—necessary fuel for any cultural administrators working to address systemic inequities and discrimination on the basis of disability.

STG is a nonprofit arts organization committed to ensuring its services are accessible to all people and upholds the belief that every person has the right to live with dignity, equality, comfort, and independence. It has invested a significant number of resources to help ensure its website, physical spaces, and accessibility offerings for patrons attending events at the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres meet ADA requirements and Standards for Accessible Design. Hosting LEAD 2024 is part of STG's long-term commitment to this work and it is honored to be a leader and part of the community that will gather in Seattle this summer.

In conjunction with this year's conference, STG will make upgrades to accessible design standards at all its venues to ensure they are ADA compliant, provide additional training to staff and volunteers that help patrons with accessibility needs at events, and modify processes currently in place related to purchasing accessible seats. The newest offering it will implement is accessible seating escort service, a complimentary service provided upon advance request to patrons who need assistance accessing their seats. STG recognizes that all this work is ongoing and is committed to continuously reevaluating its systems and processes.

“At STG we continuously evaluate how our programming and facilities can be more accessible to the community and audiences we serve,” said Nate Dwyer, STG's Chief Operating Officer. “LEAD is an excellent jumping off point that allows us to learn from and grow with our peer organizations from across the country. We're excited to see how this year's conference helps us further expand on the upgrades we are in the process of implementing.”

With a focus on expanding the breadth and scope of accessible programming, LEAD provides an opportunity for professionals in the field to develop best practices and resources; engage in conversations with colleagues and experts from around the world; and learn practical methods for designing inclusive arts experiences and environments. The conference, which is attended by organizations big and small representing zoos, art galleries, performing arts centers, parks, and more, expands on this work by providing space for one-of-a-kind professional development; access to ideas, experts, and leading thinkers; networking opportunities; practical information that can be integrated by organizations right away; experiential opportunities to see accessibility in action in cultural settings; and year-round connections.

Information about LEAD 2024 can be found at www.accesslead.org and expanded details on STG's accessibility offerings is available at www.stgpresents.org/about/accessibility.

Comments