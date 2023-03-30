Seattle Theatre Group Presents Nils Frahm, Internationally Celebrated Pianist and Composer, April 27

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) presents the internationally acclaimed Berlin-based pianist, composer, and producer Nils Frahm for one night only on Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 PM at the Paramount Theatre. Frahm is known for combining classical and electronic music and for an unconventional approach to the piano. This event is part of STG's 2022/23 Performing Arts Season.

Tickets start at $35 (not including fees) and are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. This is an all-ages event with reserved seating.

When it comes to defining the space between classical and electronic music, hardly any other name is mentioned as often as Nils Frahm. His unconventional approach to an age-old instrument, played contemplatively and intimately, and his sonic alchemy of ambient textures and atmospheric electronica, has won him many fans around the world. Numerous tours and concerts all over the globe have strengthened his reputation as both an exceptional instrumentalist and a fascinating live musician. His albums have garnered international acclaim from critics and audiences alike, and his live shows are regularly sold out.

Following his first solo piano works and a collaborative record with cellist Anne Müller, Nils Frahm's breakthrough album Felt was released on Erased Tapes Records in 2011. Two years later and after extensive touring, Frahm returned to critical acclaim with his album Spaces, expressing his love for experimentation and answering his fans' call for a record that truly reflected what they experience during his live shows. In 2015, Frahm launched Piano Day, an official global body created with his closest friends, to celebrate the piano via various innovative, piano-related projects and concerts around the world. That same year, Frahm's first film score release, music for the motion picture Victoria written for the one-take feature film by Sebastian Schipper, won the esteemed German Film Prize for Best Soundtrack. Other film work includes a collaborative score with Woodkid for Ellis, a short film by French artist JR featuring Robert De Niro, as well as contributions to James Gray's Ad Astra starring Brad Pitt, and Julian Rosefeldt's Manifesto with Cate Blanchett.

Following the release of his album All Melody in 2018, Frahm took his live show around the world on a two-year-long tour, with over 180 sold out performances including New York's Brooklyn Steel, Le Trianon in Paris, L.A.'s Disney Hall, the Sydney Opera House, and the prestigious Saal 1 at Funkhaus Berlin. In December 2020, he released the concert film Tripping with Nils Frahm, trying to freeze a moment of this journey and capture his concerts in picture and sound.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore, and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers, and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit stgpresent.org. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.