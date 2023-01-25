Seattle Theatre Group Presents Manual Cinema's Shadow Puppet And Cinematic Storytelling With FRANKENSTEIN

Seattle Theatre Group presents Manual Cinema's "Frankenstein" for one night only at the Moore Theatre on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at 7:30 PM. Manual Cinema, a Chicago-based performance collective, uses vintage overhead projectors, multiple screens, puppets, actors, live feed cameras, multi-channel design, and a music ensemble to transform the experience and expectations of attending the cinema, imbuing it with liveliness, ingenuity, and theatricality. This event is part of STG's 2022/23 Performing Arts Season.

Tickets are $32.50 (not including fees) and are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle.

Love, loss, and creation merge in unexpected ways as Manual Cinema presents its thrilling version of the classic Gothic tale Frankenstein. In this performance, the collective stitches together Frankenstein with the biography of the original novel's author, Mary Shelley, to create an unexpected story about the beauty and horror of creation. The real-life and fictional narratives of Shelley, Victor Frankenstein, and Frankenstein's monster expose how family, community, and education shape personhood - or destroy it by their absence.

At "Frankenstein," audience members will have the opportunity at the end of the performance to join the collective onstage to get an up-close look at how it creates its magical works.

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization whose mission is to make diverse performing arts and education an integral part of the region's cultural identity while keeping three historic venues, The Paramount, Moore and Neptune, alive and vibrant. STG presents a range of performances from Broadway, off-Broadway, dance and jazz, to comedy, concerts of all genres, speakers and family shows - at these three iconic theatres in Seattle and venues throughout the Puget Sound region and in Portland, Oregon. For more information visit stgpresent.org. STG Education and Community Programs extend beyond the Paramount, Moore and Neptune Theatre stages and into the lives of the greater Seattle community. Each season, STG offers over 260 education programs impacting over 55,000 students and community members from diverse ages and backgrounds. These programs deepen significance to performances through opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide exposure to the arts through access initiatives. For more information visit stgpresents.org/education.