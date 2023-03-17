Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seattle Theatre Group Presents Indigenous Enterprise's INDIGENOUS LIBERATION

The event is on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) will present Indigenous Enterprise, a Native American dance troupe consisting of dancers from the US and Canada, in "Indigenous Liberation" for one night only on Friday, April 21 at 7:30 PM at the Moore Theatre. This event is part of STG's 2022/23 Performing Arts Season.

Tickets start at $22.50 (not including fees) and are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, or in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. This is an all-ages event with reserved seating.

Indigenous Enterprise's mission is to share the culture of Indigenous people and increase the understanding of Native identity through film, fashion, and dance. They have toured internationally and domestically since 2015, producing five shows in Australia since 2017 for various organizations. They are also the first Indigenous company to perform capacity-sized shows at the Sydney Opera House in 2018 and 2019. In 2016, they collaborated and performed with the Black Eyed Peas for a music video and live concert, which went on to win a 2017 MTV VMA Award for the song "Stand-N-Rock."

In 2018 they won a film award for the documentary "Indigenous Enterprise'' at the international Chandler Film Festival. They performed in a sold-out show at the Scotiabank arena in Toronto, Canada for the Rotary International conference in June 2018. In 2020 they made history by being selected to be the first Indigenous people to perform on Season 4 of NBC's World of Dance with Jennifer Lopez. They were called upon by filmmaker and choreographer Kenny Ortega to participate in and bring Indigenous representation to the 2021 "Virtual Parade" of the Presidential Inauguration of Joe Biden. Indigenous Enterprise was also featured in "The New York Times" on New Year's Day of 2021 with the Joyce Theater company.




