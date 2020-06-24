Seattle Shakespeare To Launch O, WONDER! An Interactive Shakespeare Adventure Game

With its summer Wooden O park productions canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Seattle Shakespeare Company is launching O, Wonder! - A Seattle Shakespeare Interactive Adventure on Thursday, July 9 at 8:00 a.m. The game will run through August 9 and will include raffle prizes and awards for participation.



Participants in the game will be given a series of "missions" each week that they will have to complete for points. Missions will consist of activities, trivia, creative expression, taking photos and videos all related to Shakespeare and his plays. All the O, Wonder! missions are designed to adhere to social distancing guidelines and can be done from home or near the closest park where you would go to see a Wooden O performance.



"All of us at Seattle Shakespeare and so many of our loyal fans were heartbroken that we couldn't perform in the parks this summer," said Artistic Director George Mount. "We struggled to come up with a way to bring the spirit of summer Shakespeare in the parks, but not have people gather in groups. While it isn't an equivalent, I think we've come up with something enjoyable and just maybe a little enlightening. O, Wonder! provides a shared experience not only with the members of your team, but with others who are also playing the game wherever they are."



O, Wonder! is primarily intended for people in the Puget Sound region, but anyone in the world can join the game and participate at some level. Teams may join the game at any point, and all-ages can play. Seattle Shakespeare Company is utilizing the GooseChase platform to host the game. Teams will need to download a free mobile app on a phone to participate. Full details about how to join O, Wonder! and create teams can be found on Seattle Shakespeare Company's website: https://www.seattleshakespeare.org/o-wonder/ How to participate

Download the GooseChase app onto your mobile device. The app is free and available in Apple App Store or Google Play. Create an account or log in as a guest. Only one account is needed per team. A team can be an individual or a group of people. Enter the game code QMG5VV or search for "O, Wonder! - A Seattle Shakespeare Interactive Adventure" Select or create your team. Teams can have a single member.

