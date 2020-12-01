Seattle Shakespeare Cancels Remaining Plays for 20-21 Season

Today Seattle Shakespeare Company announced that due to the ongoing public health crisis, it will cancel all its live productions planned for the theatre's 30th Anniversary season. The canceled productions of Volpone and Much Ado About Nothing join the previously announced cancelations of Richard II and Long Day's Journey into Night.



"This is the right thing to do for our community," said Managing Director John Bradshaw. "We held out hope for as long as we could. The COVID-19 Pandemic has made it too dangerous for us to put our artists or our audiences in harm's way."



Seattle Shakespeare Company will contact patrons who hold tickets to canceled productions with specific instructions on their options for future performances.



"We are so longing to be with our audience and to experience the magic of the stage again," said Artistic Director George Mount. "I look forward to sharing new plays when they emerge."



Seattle Shakespeare Company has been offering a range of programming offerings since June including limited online readings that revisited some beloved productions including Twelfth Night and the upstart crow collective co-production of Richard III, as well as hosting a digital Shakespeare-themed scavenger hunt called O, Wonder! and a new podcast called Rough Magic.



Patrons who have questions about tickets or about donating to Seattle Shakespeare Company may contact the company through the Ticket Office at 206-733-8222 or online at www.seattleshakespeare.org.

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You