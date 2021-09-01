Seattle Opera Returns To McCaw Hall With Puccini's LA BOHÈME

Come be a part of a special moment in Seattle Opera history: the return of singing, lights, costumes, and the magic of live performance. After more than a year of a darkened McCaw Hall stage,

La bohème is coming this October with rigorous health and safety precautions to help keep everyone safe. One of the most popular operas ever composed, Giacomo Puccini's masterpiece is a story of impoverished young people who are rich in friendship, love, and passion.

"It's hard to think of a piece more quintessentially opera than La bohème," said General Director Christina Scheppelmann. "This lush score is both joyful and heartbreaking. It's the ideal performance for reconnecting with this art form or experiencing it for the first time."

The long-awaited production features Seattle Opera favorites, debuts, and artists who had been scheduled to sing in the cancelled 2020 La bohème. Alternating as the poet Rodolfo are two tenors: Yosep Kang, a leading performer at Metropolitan Opera and Paris Opera, as well as Kang Wang, a previous grand finalist in the Cardiff Singer of the World competition. Grammy-nominated artist Talise Travigne performs as the seamstress Mimì opposite Karen Vuong (Tina in Seattle Opera's nationally acclaimed Flight, '21). Following leading roles in Eugene Onegin ('20) and The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs ('19), John Moore returns as Marcello alongside Michael Chioldi, who made his Seattle Opera debut with a dramatic Scarpia this past June in Tosca ('21). Ginger Costa-Jackson, who riveted audiences' attention as Carmen then stole their hearts as Cinderella in 2019, sings Musetta along with Brandie Sutton, an artist with a "warm, ample voice" and "distinctive earthy coloring" (The New York Times) who previously performed in Porgy and Bess ('18). David Gately will direct in the wake of his recent The Elixir of Love ('20) and Maestro Joseph Colaneri makes his company debut. For complete cast, creative team, and ticket information, go to seattleopera.org/boheme.

Inspired by Bohème's poignant story of artists struggling against the odds, Seattle Opera will present a Community Conversation in early October. The free panel discussion (offered both in-person and for online audiences) will highlight artist experiences in Seattle. The evening will explore the ongoing affordability crisis, hardship and disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the role of artmaking in community care, resilience, and hope. Details will be added in the coming weeks at seattleopera.org/communityconversations.

All Seattle Opera staff, artists, and those involved in productions are required to be vaccinated. Audience members are required to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test; masks must be worn except when eating or drinking in designated areas. For more information, go to seattleopera.org/safety.