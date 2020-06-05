Seattle Opera Cancels First Production of Their 2020/21 Season, PAGLIACCI & CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA

Seattle Opera has announced that due to the ongoing health crisis, they have cancelled their first production of the 2020/21 season, Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana.

In a statement, they shared:

Given the restrictions in place, it is with sadness that we announce the cancellation of Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana, the first production of the 2020/21 season at McCaw Hall scheduled for August. This is another deep loss for our company, our artists, and for you-our community of opera, music, and arts lovers. We are disappointed to witness the closed doors of cultural institutions across the region, an inevitable consequence of the danger the COVID-19 virus poses for all of us working in the arts and for all of you, our audience members. Though we are not at all alone in this decision, it doesn't make it any easier.



Even as local public health and government officials constantly monitor the coronavirus, the decision to allow large public events like concerts, sports, and conventions will not happen in time for us to successfully launch the first opera of the season. Rehearsals and pre-production work are scheduled to start in a few short weeks and we cannot complete our work within the guidelines expected to be in place at that time. As you might imagine, our singers, musicians, and technicians need to work in close proximity and we need to protect all of them as well as all of you. More than 220 artists, musicians, and crew are impacted by this cancellation.



While this is disheartening news, I want you to know that we have scheduled La bohème in August 2021. We hope to have as much of the cast from this past May's production join us as possible. If your package includes Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana your tickets will be automatically transferred to August 2021 for a La bohème performance and requires no action from you. I hope you can think of this adjustment as an extension of our 2020/21 season. If you would like to explore other options for your tickets, please visit our Performance Cancellation page. We will also reschedule Pagliacci and Cavalleria rusticana in a future season. To confirm your seating assignment for the 20/21 season, you can check your account online.



As an early subscriber, we realize your intent is to see the entire 2020/21 season and we plan to present as much of it as possible. Last year's opening of the Opera Center, next door to McCaw Hall, could not be more important than it is now. With spaces designed for small events-audiences of up to 250 people-the Opera Center is an integral part of our reopening plan for the season and will likely come before McCaw Hall opens. The Center's Tagney Jones Hall will be used for operas, recitals, talks, masterclasses, and other experiences to fulfill our mission with great creativity. You, our subscribers, will be the very first to enjoy live opera and music again. We ask for your understanding, flexibility and patience during this time as we navigate how we can gather in person again safely. We will be in touch as soon as we know more.



For now we will continue with our digital programming. The first Songs of Summer recital with Angel Blue, which premiered on May 28, is now available on our website. On Saturday mornings, past Seattle Opera performances are on the airwaves on KING FM and will continue throughout the summer. Learn more about our digital programming on our website.

