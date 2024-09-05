STG is Now Accepting Applications for the 24/25 Ricardo Frazer Executive Leadership Program for BIPOC Professionals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is now accepting applications for the second cycle of the Ricardo Frazer Executive Leadership Program, its professional development program that identifies a cohort of exceptionally talented BIPOC professionals who are poised to lead large performing arts organizations in the future. The program will begin November of this year and conclude in early summer of 2025. Applications are available at www.stgpresents.org and due on Friday, September 27.

Named for STG Board Member and former Board Chair Ricardo Frazer, a passionate leader in Seattle's music and BIPOC communities, the program provides space for early, emerging, and mid-level arts professionals to strengthen and expand their knowledge of the arts sector, deepen their leadership capacities, and strengthen their networks to support advancement into executive leadership positions. STG strives to address the underrepresentation of racial diversity in Washington State’s arts and cultural sector and believes this program will contribute to greater equity in the arts. The inaugural cohort supported eight exceptional individuals; STG is excited to expand this number and work with a larger group this year.

“The Ricardo Frazer Program profoundly transformed my approach to leadership, reshaping both my professional and personal outlook,” said Tiffany Hernandez, a participant in the inaugural cohort. “As a woman of color, it offered me a unique perspective on navigating leadership roles while embracing my identity and overcoming challenges specific to my background. The intensive reflection and growth guided me towards my current dream job—an opportunity I might never have pursued without the invaluable support and sense of community the experience provided me with.”

A key component of the program is connecting cohort members with community leaders known for their leadership in Washington. Nearly 20 speakers and panelists served as thought leaders and collaborators in the inaugural program and included Idris Goodwin, Artistic Director of Seattle Children’s Theatre; Dr. Yvonne Terrell-Powell, Vice President of Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Edmonds College; Daniel Pak, Co-Founder of Totem Star; and Cindi Bright, and consultant, media host, and speaker.

Four in-person Institute Sessions will once again be facilitated by Aaron Reader, STG’s Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and will emphasize the following topics: Creating a Leadership Vision; Deepening Leadership Capacities – Theory and Practice; Learning from Success Stories; and Integrating Theory, Practice, and Personal Knowledge – Creating a Plan. After each Institute Session, cohort members will collaborate with their home arts communities to strength and apply their learning to “real world” contexts. They will also receive mentoring and development coaching.

Applications are now being accepted for 2024/25 cohort, which begins November of this year and runs through July 2025. Applications are due by 5:00 PM on Friday, September 27, 2024. Eligible applicants must identify as a member of BIPOC communities, are an early, emerging, or mid-level leader in the field of arts and culture and are a current Washington State resident. For more information and to apply, please click here.

